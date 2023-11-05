Highlight to Watch: Drew Stevens’ 52-yard game-winning field goal

With less than two minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Iowa needed to get within field goal range, and QB Deacon Hill and the offense did just that, taking the ball 37 yards, highlighted by a 23-yard toss to receiver Kaleb Brown, his longest catch of the season. Then, from 52 yards, Stevens made good on his second attempt, giving Iowa a late lead with less than 20 seconds remaining and hitting an impromptu celebration in front of a raucous Hawkeye crowd.

Can't kick it much better than this. 👀@HawkeyeFootball's Drew Stevens nails the go-ahead 52-yard FG. 💻: Peacock pic.twitter.com/UFmdzm2HuL — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 4, 2023