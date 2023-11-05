The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Highlight to Watch: Drew Stevens’ 52-yard game-winning field goal

After missing his previous attempt in the first quarter, the sophomore’s second offering sailed through the uprights toward the right field bleachers.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
November 5, 2023
Iowa+kicker+Drew+Stevens+kicks+a+game-winning+field+goal+during+the+2023+Wildcats+Classic%2C+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Northwestern+at+Wrigley+Field+in+Chicago+on+Saturday%2C+Nov.+4%2C+2023.+Stevens+secured+the+win+with+14+seconds+left+in+the+game%2C+kicking+a+52-yard+field+goal.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Wildcats%2C+10-7.
Grace Smith
Iowa kicker Drew Stevens kicks a game-winning field goal during the 2023 Wildcats Classic, a football game between Iowa and Northwestern at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Stevens secured the win with 14 seconds left in the game, kicking a 52-yard field goal. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 10-7.

With less than two minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Iowa needed to get within field goal range, and QB Deacon Hill and the offense did just that, taking the ball 37 yards, highlighted by a 23-yard toss to receiver Kaleb Brown, his longest catch of the season. Then, from 52 yards, Stevens made good on his second attempt, giving Iowa a late lead with less than 20 seconds remaining and hitting an impromptu celebration in front of a raucous Hawkeye crowd.
Iowa defensive lineman Logan Lee and linebacker Jay Higgins tackle Northwestern quarterback Brendan Sullivan during the 2023 Wildcats Classic, a football game between Iowa and Northwestern at Wrigley Field in Chicago, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Lee had four total tackles. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 10-7.
Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill looks towards the sidelines during the 2023 Wildcats Classic, a football game between Iowa and Northwestern at Wrigley Field in Chicago, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Hill passed for 65 yards and a touchdown. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 10-7.
Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins stops Northwestern running back Cam Porter from scoring a touchdown during the 2023 Wildcats Classic, a football game between Iowa and Northwestern at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Higgins had 12 total tackles. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 10-7.
Iowa kicker Drew Stevens waves to fans after kicking a game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter during the 2023 Wildcats Classic, a football game between Iowa and Northwestern at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Stevens secured the win with 14 seconds left in the game, kicking a 52-yard field goal. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 10-7.
Fans celebrate after Iowa tight end Addison Ostrenga scored a touchdown during the 2023 Wildcats Classic, a football game between Iowa and Northwestern at Wrigley Field in Chicago, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Iowa had ten receptions on the day. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 10-7.
Iowa defensive lineman Ethan Hurkett tackles Northwestern running back Cam Porter during the 2023 Wildcats Classic a football game between Iowa and Northwestern at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
