Highlight to Watch: Addison Ostrenga’s first-career TD following blocked punt

It didn’t take long for the Hawkeyes to light up the scoreboard in the second half, as following a Northwestern three-and-out, Iowa defensive lineman Anterio Thompson blocked his second punt of the season. The sophomore’s play set Iowa up at the Wildcats’ 25-yard line, and seven snaps later, QB Deacon Hill rolled out of the pocket on play action, finding TE Addison Ostrenga for a two-yard score.

He finished the day with three catches for 15 yards.