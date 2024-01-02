X, formerly known as Twitter, reacts to Iowa football’s Citrus Bowl loss to Tennessee

ORLANDO, Fla. — After the Iowa football team lost its second straight game to fall to 10-4 on the season, many of the Black and Gold took to social media to voice their frustrations with head coach Kirk Ferentz, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, quarterback Deacon Hill, and more.

Look I respect the hell out of Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa football program. But anyone that votes them top 25 in the final AP Poll needs to lose their voting rights. — Steal Team 6 (@SpenserCramer) January 1, 2024

I can see why Brian and Kirk didn’t play Lainez. He’s improvising these plays and not following the Ferentz standard. Too much of a loose cannon, can’t have that in Iowa football — Fran McCaffery (@Mran_FcCaffery) January 1, 2024

Kirk Ferentz seems to be at his best when the fans are ready to be done. Things are quite toxic right now. 2024 is another “gut check” year for Iowa football. — Troy Hyde (@troyhyde44) January 1, 2024

“Kirk are you ever going to bench the worst qb in college football?” #iowa pic.twitter.com/xJ6aDdnuWI — Iowa Nepotism Department (@hawkhawkhawk69) January 1, 2024

As Kirk would say “that’s some good football” https://t.co/jz9HAqv3bF — Brandon Freel (@IowaAggie10) January 1, 2024

Iowa Football’s Nepotism runs much deeper than Kirk Ferentz hiring and refusing to fire his son at the helm of the worst offense in D1 football. His son-in-law Tyler Barnes is head of football recruiting. Tyler helped land QB Deacon Hill! Yeh nepotism! pic.twitter.com/krBiL7B8ef — Society of Golf Historians (@SHistorians) January 1, 2024

I’m just ready for change. Ready for something new. Hawkeye football is the blandest brand in the country. If Kirk announced his retirement tomorrow, I would be excited. — Iowa-Cub (@Iowa_Cub) January 1, 2024

College football fans realizing they don't have to watch Iowa's offense again:pic.twitter.com/oGS28ajGs3 — theScore (@theScore) January 1, 2024

Iowa in the last 4 games vs ranked opponents • 0 Offensive TDs

• 562 Total yards of offense combined

• 16 Turnovers

• Didn’t crack 200+ yards in any of the 4 games

• Outscored 146-10

• 8-52 on 3rd down

• 3 Straight 0 point games pic.twitter.com/hPgMqH4wYm — College Football Report (@CFBRep) January 1, 2024

The 2023.. 10 & 4 Iowa Hawkeye football fan experience.. pic.twitter.com/YBEAXs95sn — Dylan Myers (@MyOhMyers) January 1, 2024

Good Afternoon, “2023 Iowa football” was a 20 week sociological study conducted by Harvard University. We are now complete with our Study. Thank you for your time. — Jordan Hansen (@jordyhansen) January 1, 2024

Iowa is an amazing football program. Every year they have two-thirds of a national title level team but their absolute refusal to get that other third over high school quality never allows them to be an actual contender. I don’t think there’s another team like them in sports. — Brandon Walker (@BFW) January 1, 2024