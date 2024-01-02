The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

X, formerly known as Twitter, reacts to Iowa football's Citrus Bowl loss to Tennessee
Grading Iowa football's Citrus Bowl performance against Tennessee
Citrus Bowl Column | Iowa's 10-win regular season is nothing to sneeze at, but ineptitude against top teams foreboding sign
Iowa football true freshman Marco Lainez ignites spark on offense in collegiate debut
Iowa football players etch several milestones during Citrus Bowl loss to Tennessee
The Hawkeyes fell in shutout fashion to the Volunteers at Camping World Stadium, igniting a firestorm of criticism from fans and media alike on social media.
Byline photo of Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
January 2, 2024
An+Iowa+fan+reacts+to+action+during+the+2024+Cheez-It+Citrus+Bowl+between+No.+17+Iowa+and+No.+21+Tennessee+at+Camping+World+Stadium+in+Orlando%2C+Fla.%2C+on+Monday%2C+Jan.+1%2C+2024.+The+Volunteers+defeated+the+Hawkeyes%2C+35-0.+
Ayrton Breckenridge
An Iowa fan reacts to action during the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl between No. 17 Iowa and No. 21 Tennessee at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. The Volunteers defeated the Hawkeyes, 35-0.

ORLANDO, Fla. — After the Iowa football team lost its second straight game to fall to 10-4 on the season, many of the Black and Gold took to social media to voice their frustrations with head coach Kirk Ferentz, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, quarterback Deacon Hill, and more.
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill chat during the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl between No. 17 Iowa and No. 21 Tennessee at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Hill threw seven completions on 18 attempts. The Volunteers defeated the Hawkeyes, 35-0.
Grading Iowa football's Citrus Bowl performance against Tennessee
Iowa running back Kamari Moulton attempts to catch a pass during the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl between No. 17 Iowa and No. 21 Tennessee at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. The Volunteers defeated the Hawkeyes, 35-0.
DITV Sports: Hawkeye Football says goodbye to Seniors after loss to Tennessee
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz yells during the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl between No. 17 Iowa and No. 21 Tennessee at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. The Volunteers defeated the Hawkeyes, 35-0.
Citrus Bowl Column | Iowa's 10-win regular season is nothing to sneeze at, but ineptitude against top teams foreboding sign
Iowa quarterback Marco Lainez carries the ball during the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl between No. 17 Iowa and No. 21 Tennessee at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Lainez made his first career start, carrying the ball six times for 51 yards. The Volunteers defeated the Hawkeyes, 35-0.
Iowa football true freshman Marco Lainez ignites spark on offense in collegiate debut
Iowa punter Tory Taylor punts the ball during the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl between No. 17 Iowa and No. 21 Tennessee at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Taylor set an NCAA record with 12.55 left in the first quarter. Taylor set the record for single-season punting yards with 4,479 punting yards. The Volunteers defeated the Hawkeyes, 35-0.
Iowa football players etch several milestones during Citrus Bowl loss to Tennessee
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl between No. 17 Iowa and No. 21 Tennessee at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. In his first career start, Iamaleava carried the ball 15 times for 27 yards and three touchdowns. The Volunteers defeated the Hawkeyes, 35-0.
Photos: 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava carries the ball during the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl between No. 17 Iowa and No. 21 Tennessee at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa football suffers worst-ever bowl loss, falling, 35-0, to Tennessee in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
Fans walk into the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl FanFest at Tinker Field next to Camping World Stadium before the matchup between No. 17 Iowa and No. 21 Tennessee in Orlando, Fla., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.
Photos: 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl FanFest & Pregame
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel speaks during a press conference with Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Heupel at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. The teams match up at Camping World Stadium on Monday, Jan. 1, at noon CT. There are so many people that go into reestablishing the foundational pieces of one of the greatest programs in the history of college football, and we have to continue to grow, Heupel said.
Live updates | Iowa football takes on Tennessee in Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
