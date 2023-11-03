The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
University Democrats at Iowa don’t plan to resign after statewide backlash
‘Make something out of nothing:’ Iowa football RBs a bright spot within struggling offense
Historic exhibit for Lulu Merle Johnson, JoCo’s namesake progresses
Police urge Johnson County residents to be vigilant due to an uptick in car burglaries
Fall harvest yields a dangerous time for Iowa farmers
Advertisement

Pregame: Before the Kickoff – Iowa Hawkeyes Football vs. Northwestern Wildcats

Tune in as the DITV Sports Staff discusses all of the biggest storylines and news as the Hawkeye Football team heads into their matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats
November 3, 2023
More to Discover
More in Uncategorized
Members of the Maryland field hockey team celebrate after scoring a goal during a Big Ten field hockey tournament quarterfinals match between No. 6 Iowa and No. 3 Maryland at Phyllis Ocker Field in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. The Terrapins defeated the Hawkeyes, 2-0.
Photos: 2023 Big Ten field hockey tournament quarterfinals - No. 6 Iowa vs No. 3 Maryland
Attendees raise their drinks before moving on to the next stop during the tenth annual Mark Lebeck bike ride and bar crawl in Iowa City on Saturday Oct. 28, 2023.
Photo: Iowa City Bike Ride and Bar Crawl
A Minnesota and Iowa fan conversate before a football game between No. 24 Iowa and Minnesota in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.
Photos: Tailgate - No. 24 Iowa vs. Minnesota
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in