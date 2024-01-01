The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl FanFest & Pregame
Live updates | Iowa football takes on Tennessee in Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
Iowa football safety Xavier Nwankpa reflects on sophomore season, one of growth amidst difficulty
Photos: 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Iowa and Tennessee pep rallies
Iowa men’s wrestling secures eight individual champions, team title at Soldier Salute
Pregame: Before the Kickoff – Citrus Bowl Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Tennessee Volunteers

Tune in as the DITV Sports Staff discusses all the biggest storylines and news as the Iowa Hawkeye Football team heads into their highly anticipated match-up in the Cheezit Citrus Bowl against the 21st-ranked Tennessee Volunteers
Byline photo of Michael Merrick
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director
January 1, 2024
The Hawkeye Marching Band performs during a pep rally ahead of the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl with Iowa and Tennessee fans at Pointe Orlando in Florida on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. Both the Hawkeyes and Volunteers hosted spirit squads, marching bands, mascots, and more during the two hours of cheering and sunshine.
DITV Sports: Hawkeye Fans Swarm Pep Rally In Downtown Orlando
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel enter the room during a press conference with Ferentz and Heupel at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. The teams match up at Camping World Stadium on Monday, Jan. 1, at noon CT. Sorry to say two years later, we are in worse shape than we were two years ago. I did not think that was possible, Ferentz said.
DITV Sports: Kirk Ferentz believes there needs to be a major change in College Football.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel speaks during a press conference with Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Heupel at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. The teams match up at Camping World Stadium on Monday, Jan. 1, at noon CT. There are so many people that go into reestablishing the foundational pieces of one of the greatest programs in the history of college football, and we have to continue to grow, Heupel said.
DITV Sports: Hawkeyes discuss importance of a Citrus Bowl win
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director
(he/him/his)
Michael Merrick is a Senior Journalism and Sports Studies Major. Michael is the returning Sports Director and loves covering events. He has worked at DITV since his freshman year and his favorite memories are covering Iowa Football in the Citrus and Music City bowls and also covering the 2022 Women's Basketball team.
