Pregame: Before the Kickoff – Citrus Bowl Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Tennessee Volunteers
Tune in as the DITV Sports Staff discusses all the biggest storylines and news as the Iowa Hawkeye Football team heads into their highly anticipated match-up in the Cheezit Citrus Bowl against the 21st-ranked Tennessee Volunteers
Michael Merrick is a Senior Journalism and Sports Studies Major. Michael is the returning Sports Director and loves covering events. He has worked at DITV since his freshman year and his favorite memories are covering Iowa Football in the Citrus and Music City bowls and also covering the 2022 Women's Basketball team.