Top Stories
Iowa football’s kicking unit has a vast array of personalities, but shares a passion for production
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst is OK after choking during a private Senate lunch
UI Office of the Ombudsperson sees drop in new visitors during last school year
Iowa City starting new energy efficiency incentive program to help reach climate goals
Iowa DNR conducts first study on gray foxes to understand a dramatic population decline
Pregame: Before the Kickoff – Big Ten Championship Iowa vs. Michigan

Tune in as the DITV Sports Staff discusses all the biggest storylines and news as the Iowa Hawkeye Football team heads into their highly anticipated match-up in the Big Ten Championship against the 2nd-ranked Michigan Wolverines.
Byline photo of Michael Merrick
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director
December 1, 2023
About the Contributor
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director
(he/him/his)
Michael Merrick is a Senior Journalism and Sports Studies Major. Michael is the returning Sports Director and loves covering events. He has worked at DITV since his freshman year and his favorite memories are covering Iowa Football in the Citrus and Music City bowls and also covering the 2022 Women's Basketball team.
