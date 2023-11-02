The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
University Democrats at Iowa don’t plan to resign after statewide backlash
‘Make something out of nothing:’ Iowa football RBs a bright spot within struggling offense
Historic exhibit for Lulu Merle Johnson, JoCo’s namesake progresses
Police urge Johnson County residents to be vigilant due to an uptick in car burglaries
Fall harvest yields a dangerous time for Iowa farmers
Advertisement

UI third-year Jasmyn Jordan to testify in front of US House Judiciary Committee next week

Jordan, the leader of conservative student group Young Americans for Freedom, is set to testify in Washington next Wednesday.
Liam Halawith, Senior News and Politics Editor
November 2, 2023
Young+Americans+for+Freedom+Chairwoman+Jasmyn+Jordan+opens+lecture+during+a+Young+Americans+for+Freedom+hosted+event+about+Chloe+Cole%2C+an+activist%2C+in+the+Iowa+Memorial+Unions+Blackbox+Theather+in+lowa+City+on+Monday%2C+Oct.+16%2C+2023.+Pro-Transgender+activists+protested+outside+the+IMU+and+later+blocked+the+North+Madison+Street+and+West+Jefferson+Street+intersection.+The+protest+concluded+with+protests+in+front+of+University+of+lowa+president+Barbara+Wilsons+residence+on+Church+St.+
Theodore Retsinas
Young Americans for Freedom Chairwoman Jasmyn Jordan opens lecture during a Young Americans for Freedom hosted event about Chloe Cole, an activist, in the Iowa Memorial Union’s Blackbox Theather in lowa City on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. Pro-Transgender activists protested outside the IMU and later blocked the North Madison Street and West Jefferson Street intersection. The protest concluded with protests in front of University of lowa president Barbara Wilson’s residence on Church St.

University of Iowa third-year and leader of the Young Americans for Freedom at Iowa Jasmyn Jordan is set to testify in front of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee next Wednesday.

Jordan, along with another college student and a civil rights law expert, will testify in a hearing on free speech on college campuses. 

The hearing comes on the heels of pro-Palestine protests at college campuses nationwide and a rise in antisemitism. Republicans have also called to defund American Universities over pro-Palestine protests. 

As chairwoman of the Young Americans for Freedom, Jordan has had her hand in organizing campus events, such as lectures from conservative commentator for The Daily Wire Matt Walsh and speaker Chloe Cole

Both events received large demonstrations outside denouncing the speakers and their messaging. 

In addition to Jordan’s testimony, Connor Ogrydziak, the leader of the University of Buffalo’s Young Americans for Freedom chapter, and Kenneth Marcus, a civil rights expert, will testify in front of the committee on Wednesday.

Ogrydziak will testify to the rift caused by Lt. Col. Allen West, a conservative commentator and former U.S. Rep., and his visit to Buffalo’s campus in April 2022. Fox News reported that the event allegedly turned violent toward those in attendance. 

According to The Spectrum, no charges were filed for assault following a University of Buffalo Police investigation into the event. 

Marcus has served in a variety of civil rights law roles as a practicing attorney and is the founder and chairman of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, which works to protect the human rights of Jewish people.  
More to Discover
More in Featured
Iowa forward Kelli Mcgroarty heads the ball and scores a goal during a soccer match between Iowa and Maryland at the Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeat the Terrapins, 5-0.
Iowa women’s soccer Cinderella run continues, advances to Big Ten Championship
University Democrats at Iowa don’t plan to resign after statewide backlash
University Democrats at Iowa don’t plan to resign after statewide backlash
Steve Swenka hooks up a Gehl grinder-mixer to his tractor at Double G Angus Farms in Tiffin on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. Double G Farms has been open for 111 years and is currently owned by Steve Swenka and his wife, Amy.
Fall harvest yields a dangerous time for Iowa farmers
More in National Politics
Photo illustration by Emily Nyberg
Consumers can purchase high-level THC products through loophole
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks during Ashley Hinson’s BBQ Bash at Hawkeye Downs in Cedar Rapids on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.
U.S. Department of Education to update civil rights protections due to rise of antisemitism on college campuses
2024 Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks during “Joni’s Roast and Ride” a Republican-hosted event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Haley, DeSantis tie in new Iowa Poll showing increasing race for Trump rival
More in Politics
Iowa Democratic Party call for resignation of UI student org leaders after Israel-Hamas war statement
Iowa Democratic Party call for resignation of UI student org leaders after Israel-Hamas war statement
Democratic candidate for State Auditor Rob Sand speaks during the Progress Iowa Corn Feed in Bondurant Iowa on Sunday, September 16, 2018.
Former Iowa Athletic Commission Program Planner linked to missing funds
Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during Reynolds’ annual Harvest Festival at the Elwell Family Food Center on the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Iowa national guard, state troops return from US-Mexico border
About the Contributor
Liam Halawith, Senior Politics and News Editor
he/him/his
Liam Halawith is a third-year student at the University of Iowa studying Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Political Science. Before his role as Senior Politics and News Editor, Liam was the Politics Editor and a politics reporter for the DI. Outside of the DI Liam has interned at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Southeast Iowa Union. This is his second year working for the DI.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in