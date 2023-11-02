UI third-year Jasmyn Jordan to testify in front of US House Judiciary Committee next week

University of Iowa third-year and leader of the Young Americans for Freedom at Iowa Jasmyn Jordan is set to testify in front of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee next Wednesday.

Jordan, along with another college student and a civil rights law expert, will testify in a hearing on free speech on college campuses.

The hearing comes on the heels of pro-Palestine protests at college campuses nationwide and a rise in antisemitism. Republicans have also called to defund American Universities over pro-Palestine protests.

As chairwoman of the Young Americans for Freedom, Jordan has had her hand in organizing campus events, such as lectures from conservative commentator for The Daily Wire Matt Walsh and speaker Chloe Cole.

Both events received large demonstrations outside denouncing the speakers and their messaging.

In addition to Jordan’s testimony, Connor Ogrydziak, the leader of the University of Buffalo’s Young Americans for Freedom chapter, and Kenneth Marcus, a civil rights expert, will testify in front of the committee on Wednesday.

Ogrydziak will testify to the rift caused by Lt. Col. Allen West, a conservative commentator and former U.S. Rep., and his visit to Buffalo’s campus in April 2022. Fox News reported that the event allegedly turned violent toward those in attendance.

According to The Spectrum, no charges were filed for assault following a University of Buffalo Police investigation into the event.

Marcus has served in a variety of civil rights law roles as a practicing attorney and is the founder and chairman of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, which works to protect the human rights of Jewish people.