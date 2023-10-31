Photos: UIHC’s impact on Liam’s health care journey

Liam Doxsee, a 9-year-old living with severe combined immunodeficiency, transferred from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital over two years ago, improving his health while introducing him to new friendships and opportunities in Iowa.

“The move did a lot for Liam,” Matheson said, “but then it also kind of partnered us with…everybody at Iowa too.”

One of these close friendships includes Iowa baseball infielder Ben Wilmes, or “Benny boo boo bear,” as Liam would call him, similar to Liam’s nickname for his dad: “Benny.” Wilmes and Liam met during the first baseball practice Liam attended.

Wilmes said when he first met Liam, the boy was a bit shy walking into the hitting facility. Now, Liam serves a key role in bringing out the laughter and youth of the baseball players.

“Every time he’s not there, I’m kinda kind of sad a little bit because I can always look back and say that my little buddy was standing next to me the whole time,” Wilmes said.