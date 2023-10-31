The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
UI breaks ground on new Health Sciences Academic building
Iowa City librarian wins state award for children’s services contributions
Eviction filings reach all-time high in Johnson County
City of Iowa City applying for $5.6 million affordable housing grant
UI’s Mercy IC hospital acquisition decision next week
Advertisement

Photos: UIHC’s impact on Liam’s health care journey

Grace Smith, Photojournalist
October 31, 2023

Liam Doxsee, a 9-year-old living with severe combined immunodeficiency, transferred from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital over two years ago, improving his health while introducing him to new friendships and opportunities in Iowa.

“The move did a lot for Liam,” Matheson said, “but then it also kind of partnered us with…everybody at Iowa too.”

One of these close friendships includes Iowa baseball infielder Ben Wilmes, or “Benny boo boo bear,” as Liam would call him, similar to Liam’s nickname for his dad: “Benny.” Wilmes and Liam met during the first baseball practice Liam attended.

Wilmes said when he first met Liam, the boy was a bit shy walking into the hitting facility. Now, Liam serves a key role in bringing out the laughter and youth of the baseball players. 

“Every time he’s not there, I’m kinda kind of sad a little bit because I can always look back and say that my little buddy was standing next to me the whole time,” Wilmes said. 

9A7A1978
Gallery24 Photos
Grace Smith
Liam Doxsee, 9, stands with Iowa baseball athletes Ben Wilmes (19), Michael Seegers (10), Gable Mitchell (2), and Blake Guerin (45) during a baseball game at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. A little over a year ago, Liam joined the Iowa baseball team as its Kid Captain, with help from the organization Team IMPACT. This two-year contract has given Liam the chance to deepen his connections with his favorite team and sport.

More to Discover
More in Multimedia
University of Iowa’s Interim Athletic Director Beth Goetz speaks with members of the media during a press conference at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. After Goetz said in a statement released on Oct. 30 that she informed offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz that “this is his last season with the program,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Goetz answered questions from the media about the statement. I think again in any role in which we have a chance to serve these young men and these coaches and and the institutions that we have an opportunity to work at, she said. You do the best you can with where you are and you do that within the moment its been provided to you.
Photos: Head coach Kirk Ferentz, Interim AD Beth Goetz speak to media about Brian Ferentz
Quincy forward Mekhai Taylor reacts after an official called a foul during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Quincy at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hawks, 103-76.
Photos: Iowa Men's Basketball vs. Quincy University
Attendees raise their drinks before moving on to the next stop during the tenth annual Mark Lebeck bike ride and bar crawl in Iowa City on Saturday Oct. 28, 2023.
Photo: Iowa City Bike Ride and Bar Crawl
More in Photo
Rutgers outside hitter Anna Hartman shrugs after winning a point during a volleyball match between Iowa and Rutgers at Xtream Arena on Friday Oct. 27, 2023. The Scarlet Knights defeated the Hawkeyes, 3-2.
Photos: Iowa Volleyball vs. Rutgers
Iowa graduates 197-pound Jacob Warner and 125-pound Spencer Lee acknowledge the camera during the Iowa mens wrestling media day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena a Iowa on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.
Photos: Iowa Mens Wrestling Media Day
Trash is seen in Kinnick Stadium after a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The cleanup operation at Kinnick is a partnership between the Iowa City Athletics Booster Club and the University of Iowa, where students clean Kinnick Stadium after gameday for athletic booster club funding.
Photos: Clean Up at Kinnick Stadium
About the Contributor
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in