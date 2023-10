Iowa men’s basketball defeated Quincy University, 103-76, in an exhibition game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday.

Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery led in points with 16 points, and forward Ben Krikke led not far behind with 14 points. Kirkke and forward Owen Freeman led in rebounds with seven each.

Iowa will start its regular season against North Dakota in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.