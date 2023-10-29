The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photo: Iowa City Bike Ride and Bar Crawl

Jordan Barry, Photojournalist
October 29, 2023

The tenth-annual bike ride and bar crawl commemorating the life of Mark Lebeck took place in Iowa City on Saturday. 

Several riders stopped at a variety of locations starting at Shakespeare’s Pub and Grill, the American Legion, the Hill Top Tavern, and George’s Buffet while finishing at Joe’s in downtown Iowa City. 

Many attendees rode inside the Black Pearl, a team support bus used in RAGBRAI as well as for other bike related events, instead of braving the cold autumnal weather. 

Mark passed away in 2014 making this the tenth annual ride. The event is organized by Christy Lebeck, Marks wife as well other family and friends. 

Jordan Barry
Brad Dunlap stores a bicycle in the Black Pearl, a team support bus used in RAGBRAI, during the tenth annual Mark Lebeck bike ride and bar crawl in Iowa City on Saturday Oct. 28, 2023.

