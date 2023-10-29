The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Convenience store, Starbucks opens in Iowa Memorial Union
UIHC prepares for Halloween with costumes, trick-or-treating event
Iowa women’s soccer upsets top seed Michigan State in first round of Big Ten Tournament
UI becomes first Big Ten school to offer embedded counselor for student veterans
How Johnson County Ambulance Services adapt for game day
Advertisement

Iowa women’s soccer upsets top seed Michigan State in first round of Big Ten Tournament

Goals from Kelli McGroarty and Sofia Bush lifted the Hawkeyes past the Spartans and into the semifinals.
Isaac Elzinga, Sports Reporter
October 29, 2023
Iowa+midfielder+Hailey+Rydberg+passes+the+ball+during+a+soccer+game+between+Iowa+and+Michigan+State+at+the+Iowa+Soccer+Complex+on+Sunday%2C+Oct.+3%2C+2021.+Michigan+State+defeated+Iowa%2C+2-1.+
Casey Stone
Iowa midfielder Hailey Rydberg passes the ball during a soccer game between Iowa and Michigan State at the Iowa Soccer Complex on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Michigan State defeated Iowa, 2-1.

The Iowa women’s soccer team pulled off a stunning upset in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament, beating top-seeded No. 12 Michigan State, 2-1, on Sunday in East Lansing, Michigan.

Iowa narrowly qualified for this year’s Big Ten tournament after finishing eighth in the conference. But seeds did not matter come game time, the Hawkeyes adjusting well after a disappointing 3-0 loss to the Spartans on Oct. 22.

RELATED: Iowa women’s soccer to face tough first-round matchup in Big Ten Tournament

Iowa was stout defensively to open the match but allowed one goal in the closing minutes of the first half.

Down one, the Hawkeyes came out attacking in the second half, scoring in the first five minutes after a goal from midfielder Kelli McGroarty. 

Hawkeye defender Samantha Cary earned the assist after she sent a cross to Michigan State’s back post, and McGroarty rose above her defender to get her head on the ball and knock it in.

 

Five minutes later, Iowa first-year midfielder Sofia Bush added her name to the scoresheet to put the Hawkeyes up one. 

Cary sent a corner kick in, and McGroary again got her head to the ball, setting Bush up for an easy tap-in goal. Both McGroarty and Cary were credited with the assist. 

 

Desperate for an equalizer in the closing minutes of the match, Michigan State pressed ahead, sending almost the entire team forward in attack, but the Iowa defense remained focused as the clock ticked down, and the Hawkeyes earned the 2-1 upset victory.

The win marks the highest-ranked team Iowa has beaten since defeating No. 4 Penn State in the 2020-21 Big Ten Tournament.

Adjustments on both ends 

The Hawkeyes made the correct adjustments after last weekend’s loss to the Spartans, and Michigan State thus struggled to find any space when they held possession. 

Iowa suffocated Michigan State’s attack with its press, surrounding the Spartans in the corners of the pitch and leaving them nowhere to go.

Similar to the defensive approach, the Hawkeyes adjusted on the offensive end, being more clinical in front of goal.

In the first matchup last Sunday, Iowa outshot Michigan State, 9-5, with four of the nine shots being on goal. And in the second match, the Hawkeyes outshot the Spartans, 11-9, but had eight shots on goal, keeping Michigan State on the back foot for the game.

Up next

Iowa will continue its Big Ten Tournament run in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday, Nov. 2, against the fourth-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions. Penn State is ranked sixth in the United Soccer Coaches Poll.
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke catches a rebound during an exhibition women’s basketball game between Iowa and Clarke University at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. The matchup marks Iowa’s first game in Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the 2023-24 season. Stuelke contributed 10 rebounds to Iowa’s 48. The Hawkeyes defeated the Pride, 122-49.
Iowa women’s basketball boasts dominant post production that aids big win over Clarke University
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark dribbles the ball as Clarke guard Nicole McDermott defends her toward the basket during an exhibition women’s basketball game between Iowa and Clarke University at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. The matchup marks Iowa’s first game in Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the 2023-24 season. Clark played for 15 minutes and 43 seconds, scoring 24 points for Iowa. McDermott, a Cascade, Iowa, native, scored 10 points for Clarke. The Hawkeyes defeated the Pride, 122-49.
No. 3 Iowa women’s basketball steamrolls Clarke University in final exhibition matchup
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean carries the ball after a punt return during a football game between No. 24 Iowa and Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Officials later overturned DeJean’s touchdown and ruled his initial contact an invalid fair catch. The Golden Gophers defeated the Hawkeyes, 12-10.
The game-winning punt return touchdown that wasn’t
More in Latest News
Iowa Veteran Education, Transition, and Support administrators seen at the IVET offices in Calvin Hall at the University of Iowa on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Theodore Retsinas/The Daily Iowan)
UI becomes first Big Ten school to offer embedded counselor for student veterans
A Johnson County Ambulance Service worker laughs while walking towards a morning group huddle at the Johnson County Ambulance Medical Examiner Building on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (Shuntaro Kawasaki/The Daily Iowan)
How Johnson County Ambulance Services adapt for game day
The Iowa mens wrestling team talk and stretch on the bleachers during the Iowa mens wrestling media day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.
Iowa men’s wrestling notebook | Head coach Tom Brands discusses gambling scandal, newcomers
More in Soccer
Iowa defender Samantha Cary maintains possession of the ball during a soccer game between Iowa and Michigan State at the Iowa Soccer Complex on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Michigan State defeated Iowa, 2-1.
Iowa women’s soccer to face tough first-round matchup in Big Ten Tournament
Iowa soccer players cheer on the starters before a soccer game between Iowa and Illinois at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. Sunday’s game marked Iowa’s Big 10 home opener. The Hawkeyes and the Fighting Illini tied 1-1.
Iowa women’s soccer team narrowly qualifies for the Big Ten Tournament after final two games
Iowa players celebrate during a soccer match between Iowa and Maryland at the Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeat the Terrapins, 5-0.
Iowa women’s soccer closes out regular season, qualifies for Big Ten Tournament
About the Contributor
Casey Stone
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in