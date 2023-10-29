Iowa women’s soccer upsets top seed Michigan State in first round of Big Ten Tournament

The Iowa women’s soccer team pulled off a stunning upset in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament, beating top-seeded No. 12 Michigan State, 2-1, on Sunday in East Lansing, Michigan.

Iowa narrowly qualified for this year’s Big Ten tournament after finishing eighth in the conference. But seeds did not matter come game time, the Hawkeyes adjusting well after a disappointing 3-0 loss to the Spartans on Oct. 22.

Iowa was stout defensively to open the match but allowed one goal in the closing minutes of the first half.

Down one, the Hawkeyes came out attacking in the second half, scoring in the first five minutes after a goal from midfielder Kelli McGroarty.

Hawkeye defender Samantha Cary earned the assist after she sent a cross to Michigan State’s back post, and McGroarty rose above her defender to get her head on the ball and knock it in.

This one evened things up in East Lansing! @samcaryy 🤝 @kellimcg10 The #Hawkeyes lead 12th-ranked Michigan State in round one of the Big Ten Tournament. #FightForIowa pic.twitter.com/0w56KV1Kge — Hawkeye Soccer (@HawkeyeSoccer) October 29, 2023

Five minutes later, Iowa first-year midfielder Sofia Bush added her name to the scoresheet to put the Hawkeyes up one.

Cary sent a corner kick in, and McGroary again got her head to the ball, setting Bush up for an easy tap-in goal. Both McGroarty and Cary were credited with the assist.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐨-𝐚𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥 🔥 Sofia Bush capitalizes on the corner. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/f9hxo2gfIc — Hawkeye Soccer (@HawkeyeSoccer) October 29, 2023

Desperate for an equalizer in the closing minutes of the match, Michigan State pressed ahead, sending almost the entire team forward in attack, but the Iowa defense remained focused as the clock ticked down, and the Hawkeyes earned the 2-1 upset victory.

The win marks the highest-ranked team Iowa has beaten since defeating No. 4 Penn State in the 2020-21 Big Ten Tournament.

Adjustments on both ends

The Hawkeyes made the correct adjustments after last weekend’s loss to the Spartans, and Michigan State thus struggled to find any space when they held possession.

Iowa suffocated Michigan State’s attack with its press, surrounding the Spartans in the corners of the pitch and leaving them nowhere to go.



Similar to the defensive approach, the Hawkeyes adjusted on the offensive end, being more clinical in front of goal.

In the first matchup last Sunday, Iowa outshot Michigan State, 9-5, with four of the nine shots being on goal. And in the second match, the Hawkeyes outshot the Spartans, 11-9, but had eight shots on goal, keeping Michigan State on the back foot for the game.

Up next

Iowa will continue its Big Ten Tournament run in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday, Nov. 2, against the fourth-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions. Penn State is ranked sixth in the United Soccer Coaches Poll.