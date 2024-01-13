Samantha Cary becomes Iowa’s first National Women’s Soccer League draftee

Former Iowa women’s soccer defender Samantha Cary made history on Friday by becoming the first Hawkeye to be drafted into the National Women’s Soccer League.

Cary was drafted by Racing Louisville with the 48th overall pick.

“Samantha Cary is the hardest worker and lover of the game whom I have ever coached,” Iowa head coach Dave DiIanni told Hawkeye Sports. “It is great to see her return back to Louisville where she spent a summer training and developing.”

Cary had a fantastic final season as a Hawkeye. She won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week three times. She was named Defensive Player of the Big Ten Tournament after Iowa beat three straight ranked opponents en route to the second Big Ten Tournament title in program history. Cary also played a crucial role in the Hawkeyes’ 13 shutouts this past season – a new program record.

Cary was the fourth Iowa player to earn United Soccer Coaches First-Team All-Region honors. She was also an All-Big Ten second-team selection last year and became the first Iowa women’s soccer player recognized as a United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American.

She was a two-time captain in her five seasons at Iowa and became the Hawkeyes’ all-time leader in minutes played with 8,322, games played with 97, and games started with 96. She helped lead Iowa to two Big Ten Tournament titles and three NCAA Tournament appearances.