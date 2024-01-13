The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Samantha Cary becomes Iowa’s first National Women’s Soccer League draftee

Cary was taken in the fourth round by Racing Louisville.
Byline photo of Isaac Elzinga
Isaac Elzinga, Sports Reporter
January 13, 2024
Iowa+defender+Samantha+Cary+runs+onto+the+field+before+a+soccer+game+between+Iowa+and+Illinois+at+the+University+of+Iowa+Soccer+Complex+in+Iowa+City+on+Sunday%2C+Sept.+17%2C+2023.+Sunday%E2%80%99s+game+marked+Iowa%E2%80%99s+Big+10+home+opener.+The+Hawkeyes+and+the+Fighting+Illini+tied+1-1.
Emily Nyberg
Iowa defender Samantha Cary runs onto the field before a soccer game between Iowa and Illinois at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. Sunday’s game marked Iowa’s Big 10 home opener. The Hawkeyes and the Fighting Illini tied 1-1.

Former Iowa women’s soccer defender Samantha Cary made history on Friday by becoming the first Hawkeye to be drafted into the National Women’s Soccer League.

Cary was drafted by Racing Louisville with the 48th overall pick.

“Samantha Cary is the hardest worker and lover of the game whom I have ever coached,” Iowa head coach Dave DiIanni told Hawkeye Sports. “It is great to see her return back to Louisville where she spent a summer training and developing.”

Cary had a fantastic final season as a Hawkeye. She won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week three times. She was named Defensive Player of the Big Ten Tournament after Iowa beat three straight ranked opponents en route to the second Big Ten Tournament title in program history.  Cary also played a crucial role in the Hawkeyes’ 13 shutouts this past season – a new program record. 

Cary was the fourth Iowa player to earn United Soccer Coaches First-Team All-Region honors. She was also an All-Big Ten second-team selection last year and became the first Iowa women’s soccer player recognized as a United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American.

She was a two-time captain in her five seasons at Iowa and became the Hawkeyes’ all-time leader in minutes played with 8,322, games played with 97, and games started with 96. She helped lead Iowa to two Big Ten Tournament titles and three NCAA Tournament appearances. 
