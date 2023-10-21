The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Highlight to Watch: Cooper DeJean's overturned 54-yard punt return TD
X, formerly known as Twitter, reacts to Iowa football’s defeat against Minnesota
Iowa Football Week 8 Column | Hawkeyes exposed for needing miracles to ensure victory
The game-winning punt return touchdown that wasn’t
Iowa football loses to Minnesota, 12-10, in a game decided by penalties and official review
Advertisement

Photos: No. 24 Iowa Football vs. Minnesota

Emily Nyberg and Cody Blissett
October 21, 2023

Minnesota defeated No. 24 Iowa, 12-10, during a football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

The Golden Gophers took home the Floyd of Rosedale Trophy for the first time in eight years. 

Minnesota led in rushing, passing, and total yards. Minnesota had 113 rushing yards and 126 passing yards, totaling 239 yards. Iowa had 11 rushing yards and 116 passing yards, totaling 127. The Golden Gophers wide receiver Daniel Jackson led in receiving yards with 101 receiving yards.

Minnesota also led in time of possession with 35:25 over Iowa’s 24:35. Iowa gave up three turnovers while Minnesota didn’t give up any.

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz fell short again in his contract, with the team scoring under 25 points.

Iowa is now at a 6-2 record, while Minnesota is now 4-3 overall.

After a bye week, the Hawkeyes will face the Northwestern Wildcats at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

2023_10_21_IAvsMNfb_EN_CB0001
Gallery36 Photos
Cody Blissett
A worker prepares the field goal post before a football game between No. 24 Iowa and Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

More to Discover
More in Football
Iowa head Coach Kirk Ferentz talks to a referee while a play is reviewed during a football game between No. 24 Iowa and Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. The Golden Gophers defeated the Hawkeyes 12-10.
Iowa Football Week 8 Column | Hawkeyes exposed for needing miracles to ensure victory
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean carries the ball after a punt return during a football game between No. 24 Iowa and Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Officials later overturned DeJean’s touchdown and ruled his initial contact an illegal fair catch. The Golden Gophers defeated the Hawkeyes, 12-10.
The game-winning punt return touchdown that wasn’t
Fans cheer Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean makes a touchdown during a football game between Iowa and Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. In an upset to fans, Referees called that DeJean waived fair catch on his touchdown, bring the score form 16-10 Iowa to the games final score of 12-10, with the Gophers defeating the Hawkeyes.
Iowa football loses to Minnesota, 12-10, in a game decided by penalties and official review
More in Multimedia
A Minnesota and Iowa fan conversate before a football game between No. 24 Iowa and Minnesota in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.
Photos: Tailgate - No. 24 Iowa vs. Minnesota
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder and Iowa associate head coach Jan Jensen interact with a fan during a welcome home event for the Iowa women’s basketball team’s NCAA national championship runner-up finish outside of Hyatt Regency Hotel in Coralville on Monday, April 3, 2023. The Hawkeyes were welcomed home by hundreds of fans following a loss to LSU in the title game.
Press Box Banter: Iowa women's basketball with Jan Jensen
Coralville resident and Palestinian from the Gaza Strip Yaser Abudagga poses for a portrait at his home in Coralville, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Abudagga has lost 18 family members during the Israel-Palestinian conflict that has been occurring since 1948. Abudagga currently has family members in Gaza, moving from place to place to attempt to stay alive. “It’s really frustrating and it’s really making life miserable for me,” Abudagga said. “…There is no safe place. Bombing is everywhere: south, north, east, west.”
Film: The Cost Of Conflict
More in Photo
Argentina Portugal dances in the air while hanging from her hair during a performance from Paranormal Cirque, a celestial and mysterious circus touring across the U.S., outside of the Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville, Iowa, on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. Around 200 adrenaline junkies and spectators viewed a show with acrobats, illusionists, and other performances in a circus-like setting.
Photos: Paranormal Cirque visits Coralville
Iowa’s 170-pound Kylie Welker poses for a portrait during the inaugural Iowa women’s wrestling media day in the Feller Club Room and the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2023. In the 2022-23 season as an unattached wrestler, Welker was runner-up at the U20 National Championship in 2023.
Photos: 2023 Iowa Women's Wrestling Media Day
Activists gather outside the Iowa Memorial Union during a Young Americans for Freedom hosted event in the IMU’s Blackbox Theater in Iowa City featuring Chloe Cole, a person who detransitioned, on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. Pro-Transgender activists protested outside the IMU and later blocked the N Madison St. and W Jefferson St. intersection. The protest concluded with protests in front of University of Iowa president Barbara Wilson’s residence on Church St.
Photos: Chloe Cole Visits the University of Iowa
About the Contributors
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in