Photos: No. 24 Iowa Football vs. Minnesota

Minnesota defeated No. 24 Iowa, 12-10, during a football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

The Golden Gophers took home the Floyd of Rosedale Trophy for the first time in eight years.

Minnesota led in rushing, passing, and total yards. Minnesota had 113 rushing yards and 126 passing yards, totaling 239 yards. Iowa had 11 rushing yards and 116 passing yards, totaling 127. The Golden Gophers wide receiver Daniel Jackson led in receiving yards with 101 receiving yards.

Minnesota also led in time of possession with 35:25 over Iowa’s 24:35. Iowa gave up three turnovers while Minnesota didn’t give up any.

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz fell short again in his contract, with the team scoring under 25 points.

Iowa is now at a 6-2 record, while Minnesota is now 4-3 overall.

After a bye week, the Hawkeyes will face the Northwestern Wildcats at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.