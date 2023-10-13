Press Box Banter: Field hockey highlights with Mia Magnotta

Press Box Banter is The Daily Iowan’s weekly sports podcast. Each episode we will talk about local, national, and international sports, host a special guest, and talk predictions for upcoming games. This week’s edition features Iowa field hockey goalie Mia Magnotta, who shares insight about life as a student athlete. She happens to be roommates with another student athlete, Iowa women’s basketball guard Sydney Affolter.

This episode of Press Box Banter is hosted by Kenna Roering, Colin Votzmeyer, and Matt McGowan and produced by Natalie Dunlap