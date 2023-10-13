The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Press Box Banter: Field hockey highlights with Mia Magnotta

Natalie Dunlap, Assistant Digital Editor
October 13, 2023
Iowa+goalkeeper+Mia+Magnotta+prepares+to+stop+a+goal+during+a+field+hockey+match+between+No.+1+Iowa+and+Michigan+State+at+Grand+Field+in+Iowa+City+on+Sunday%2C+Oct.+1%2C+2023.+Magnotta+played+for+all+60+minutes+of+the+match.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Spartans%2C+3-1.+
Grace Smith
Iowa goalkeeper Mia Magnotta prepares to stop a goal during a field hockey match between No. 1 Iowa and Michigan State at Grand Field in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. Magnotta played for all 60 minutes of the match. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 3-1.

Press Box Banter is The Daily Iowan’s weekly sports podcast. Each episode we will talk about local, national, and international sports, host a special guest, and talk predictions for upcoming games. This week’s edition features Iowa field hockey goalie Mia Magnotta, who shares insight about life as a student athlete. She happens to be roommates with another student athlete, Iowa women’s basketball guard Sydney Affolter.

This episode of Press Box Banter is hosted by Kenna Roering, Colin Votzmeyer, and Matt McGowan and produced by Natalie Dunlap 
About the Contributors
Natalie Dunlap, Assistant Digital Editor
(she/her/hers)
Natalie Dunlap is the Assistant Digital Editor at The Daily Iowan. She is the host and producer of the Above the Fold news podcast. She has previously worked as a news reporter, news editor, politics reporter, politics editor, and digital producer for the DI. She is a senior majoring in journalism and minoring in English and gender, women's, and sexuality studies. In her free time, she enjoys crocheting while listening to pop culture podcasts.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
