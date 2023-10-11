Photos: Iowa City’s District A Primary

Iowa City City Council candidates Laura Bergus and Pauline Taylor hosted election watch parties for the primary election in District A on Tuesday.

Results trickled in after 8 p.m. with Bergus in the lead, Taylor in second, and Libertarian candidate Tim Borchardt in third.

The watch party for Bergus was located at the South District Market off Highway 6, while Pauline Taylor’s was hosted at Sanctuary in downtown Iowa City. Tim Borchardt and his family watched the election results at home.

Bergus received 372 votes, Taylor received 159 votes, and Borchardt received 105 votes. 649 Iowa City residents voted out of a possible 9,860, which accounted for 6.58 percent of registered voters.

The general election between incumbent candidates Bergus and Taylor will occur on November 7, 2023.