Photos: Iowa City’s District A Primary

Jordan Barry and Shaely Odean
October 11, 2023

Iowa City City Council candidates Laura Bergus and Pauline Taylor hosted election watch parties for the primary election in District A on Tuesday.

Results trickled in after 8 p.m. with Bergus in the lead, Taylor in second, and Libertarian candidate Tim Borchardt in third.

The watch party for Bergus was located at the South District Market off Highway 6, while Pauline Taylor’s was hosted at Sanctuary in downtown Iowa City. Tim Borchardt and his family watched the election results at home.

Bergus received 372 votes, Taylor received 159 votes, and Borchardt received 105 votes. 649 Iowa City residents voted out of a possible 9,860, which accounted for 6.58 percent of registered voters.

The general election between incumbent candidates Bergus and Taylor will occur on November 7, 2023.

2023_10_10_CityCouncilPrimary_JB0001
Gallery10 Photos
Shaely Odean
Pauline Taylor, incumbent if the Iowa City council hears the election results during a primary election watch party at Sanctuary in Iowa City on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Taylor received 159 votes.

