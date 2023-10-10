The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa’s absentee voting starts next week

Early voting for city, school elections starts Oct. 18.
Liam Halawith, Senior News and Politics Editor
October 10, 2023
Closeup+of+a+Vote+by+Mail+envelope%2C+official+balloting+material+-+business+reply+mail%2C+USPS+first+class+mail.
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Closeup of a Vote by Mail envelope, official balloting material – business reply mail, USPS first class mail.

Iowans can cast early ballots and county auditors can start sending out mail-in ballots for city and school elections starting next Wednesday. The general election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7. 

So far, over 5,000 Iowans have already requested absentee ballots for November’s election. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot from your county auditor is on Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. 

To download a copy of a mail-in ballot request form, Iowa residents should visit voterready.iowa.gov. Residents can also track their requests via the state-run site. 

“We want to see every Iowan participate in the upcoming City-School Election, and the best way to be successful in voting is to have a plan for how you want to vote,” Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said in a Tuesday news release. “Iowans should make a plan early and take the necessary steps to ensure their voice is heard this November.”

What’s on the Ballot

Iowa City has four seats on the ballot during this year’s election. City Council Districts A and C are on the ballot, with one seat each, and two at-large seats are on the ballot. 

Andrew Dunn is the lone candidate in Iowa City City Council’s District C race, while District A has three candidates. Laura Bergus, Pauline Taylor, and Tim Borchardt are running for the seat, but after a primary on Tuesday evening, only two will move on to the general election. Mandi Remington, Mazahir Salih, and Josh Moe are running for at-large seats on the council. 

Iowa City Community School District has four school board seats up for election with seven running for the seat: 

  • Molly Abraham
  • Micah Broekemeier
  • Robert Decker
  • Charlie Eastham
  • Jacob Onken
  • Lisa Williams 
