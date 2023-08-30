Local architect Josh Moe submits candidacy for IC City Council election

Local architect Josh Moe announced he is running for an at-large seat on the Iowa City City Council. The election for city council is on Nov. 7.

According to his Facebook page, he filed for candidacy on Aug. 15. His website states he plans to use his experience as an architect, a local volunteer, and as a member of the LGBTQ+ community to further Iowa City’s development and equity goals.

In an interview with The Daily Iowan, Moe said he was inspired to run for city council in this year’s election because he feels he has reached a point in his life where he is prepared to do so.

“I have actually been interested in public service my entire life,” Moe said. “It’s just that I feel like now, at 41 years old, I feel like I finally have the skills I need to lead as a city councilor, as well as the knowledge about our community to be an effective councilor.”

Moe has been the chair of the Iowa City Area Business Partnership’s Community Leadership Program for three terms, he wrote on his website. He also has served on the boards of United Way’s Community Impact Council, Old Brick, Friends of Historic Preservation, Preservation Iowa, and Habitat for Humanity.

“My Civic Engagement earned me special recognition by the American Institute of Architects as a Citizen Architect,” Moe wrote.

Moe wrote that his professional experience as an architect has given him unique insight into city planning and development processes.

“As an architect, I’ve acted as a professional consultant to the City of Iowa City where I gained knowledge of the city’s processes for capital improvements and developed relationships with our city’s professional staff,” Moe wrote.

The importance of planning and construction in the governance of a city should not be overlooked, according to Moe. He said the role of a city official is directly related to “planning, design, and construction,” and his expertise in these areas is needed.

Moe plans to use this professional experience to make public spaces more inclusive, reach the city’s climate action goals, and facilitate wise investments in public infrastructure, he said. He also will advocate for more and improved public transportation options for the city, as well as creating new jobs.

Moe also said his lived experience of being a member of the LGBTQ+ community will be able to help him advance social justice, racial equity, and human rights.

“I will listen to diverse voices in our community and use my privilege to elevate community leaders with different lived experiences,” Moe wrote.

Ultimately, Moe said he loves living in Iowa City and wants to help make it the best city it can be.

“I love this place because it’s inclusive, it’s safe, it’s fiscally healthy, we’re environmentally conscientious,” Moe said. “I’m just really grateful to the generations of leaders before me who set up this pretty special place, and I want to build on what they’ve already started.”