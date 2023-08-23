The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Extreme heatwave affects students on first few day of classes

NCAA suspends Iowa football defensive lineman Noah Shannon for season

Cedar Rapids schools early release for extreme heat, IC to continue regular schedule

Some Iowa voters look for Trump alternative

Bohannan aims message at young voters in second campaign for 1st Congressional District

Advertisement

Iowa City City Councilor Pauline Taylor launches reelection bid

Taylor is hoping to secure her third term as councilor.
Will Bower, News Reporter
August 23, 2023
Iowa+City+councilmember+Pauline+Taylor+speaks+during+the+Iowa+City+Council+meeting+at+City+Hall+in+Iowa+City+on+Tuesday%2C+April+18%2C+2023.+
Darren Chen
Iowa City councilmember Pauline Taylor speaks during the Iowa City Council meeting at City Hall in Iowa City on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Iowa City City Councilor Pauline Taylor is running to secure a third term this November, she announced Tuesday. Taylor has represented District A since 2016.

Taylor previously served as mayor pro tem from 2018-20. During her time in office, she has focused heavily on health care and housing, among other issues. University of Iowa graduate NJ Hanson also announced his candidacy for District A in May. 

RELATED: UI student announces candidacy for Iowa City City Council seat

“I believe the city and the city council has, in general, made great strides over the last few years,”  Taylor told The Daily Iowan. “I would like to continue that and have a few more years to work toward the goal of having better access to affordable housing and child care.”

Taylor also mentioned minimizing traffic fatalities as a future goal. 

Her bid for reelection comes after City Councilor Andrew Dunn announced his reelection bid for District C in April. 

“I’m feeling comfortable about [reelection] as an incumbent,” Taylor said. “I don’t think that I’ve done any major faux pas over the last seven, eight years.”

Iowa City Council elections will take place on Nov. 7, 2023.
More to Discover
More in City Council
Committee members listen to public comments during the Iowa City planning and zoning commission’s formal meeting regarding a zoning proposal in the Northside neighborhood on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. (Emily Nyberg/The Daily Iowan)
Proposal from Iowa City residents would lower maximum height of new residential buildings
The Iowa City City Council listens to community members during a meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
Iowa City City Council approves resolution for fare-free transit pilot program
Iowa City Council holds a meeting in Iowa City on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Iowa City City Council passes resolution for Child Care Wage Enhancement Program
More in News
Mercy Hospital is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday, March 12, 2023.
Iowa City police investigating Mercy Hospital parking ramp stabbing
Illustration by Marandah Mangra-Dutcher.
Navigating the surge of artificial intelligence in higher education
The Iowa City Community School District sign in Iowa City is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
Cedar Rapids schools early release for extreme heat, IC to continue regular schedule
About the Contributor
Darren Chen
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in