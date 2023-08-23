Iowa City City Councilor Pauline Taylor launches reelection bid

Iowa City City Councilor Pauline Taylor is running to secure a third term this November, she announced Tuesday. Taylor has represented District A since 2016.

Taylor previously served as mayor pro tem from 2018-20. During her time in office, she has focused heavily on health care and housing, among other issues. University of Iowa graduate NJ Hanson also announced his candidacy for District A in May.

“I believe the city and the city council has, in general, made great strides over the last few years,” Taylor told The Daily Iowan. “I would like to continue that and have a few more years to work toward the goal of having better access to affordable housing and child care.”

Taylor also mentioned minimizing traffic fatalities as a future goal.

Her bid for reelection comes after City Councilor Andrew Dunn announced his reelection bid for District C in April.

“I’m feeling comfortable about [reelection] as an incumbent,” Taylor said. “I don’t think that I’ve done any major faux pas over the last seven, eight years.”

Iowa City Council elections will take place on Nov. 7, 2023.