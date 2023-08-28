The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

IC Councilor Laura Bergus announces reelection bid

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County start program to support youth through sports

Johnson County adds new doula program with federal COVID-19 funds

Iowa City Repair Cafe celebrates second year of helping fix old appliances

UI food pantry and clothing closet open space in Iowa Memorial Union

Advertisement

IC Councilor Laura Bergus announces reelection bid

Bergus, who is currently a councilor-at-large, will now be running for the District A seat.
Isabelle Foland, News Reporter
August 28, 2023
Iowa+City+Council+holds+a+meeting+in+Iowa+City+on+Tuesday%2C+March+7%2C+2023.
Cody Blissett
Iowa City Council holds a meeting in Iowa City on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Iowa City City Councilor Laura Bergus is running for reelection for city council, she announced Monday. 

She is currently an at-large councilor but will be running for the District A seat. District A encompasses almost all of the South District and most of the west side of Iowa City, according to a news release. 

“When I first ran, I lived in a district that did not have a seat up for election at that time. The district boundaries have changed since then, and now I live in District A,” Bergus wrote.

While her candidacy seat may be changing, Bergus wrote she will still work to serve all community members of Iowa City, not just the ones who live in her district.

Bergus wrote she plans to push for more intense progress on city council priorities, especially regarding their strategic plan.

“My reasons for wanting to serve have not changed,” Bergus wrote. “I am asking to continue to serve the whole community. I will continue to lead with love, courage, and conviction. Together, we can do hard things.”

Bergus now joins Councilors Andrew Dunn and Pauline Taylor as current candidates who will run for reelection. In April, Councilor John Thomas announced he would not run for reelection.

Bergus, Dunn, Taylor, and Thomas are the four councilors whose terms will be complete this election cycle. The terms of Mayor Bruce Teague, Mayor Pro Tem Megan Alter, and Councilor Shawn Harmsen are up in 2026.

The election for city council will take place on Nov. 7.
More to Discover
More in City Council
Iowa City councilmember Pauline Taylor speaks during the Iowa City Council meeting at City Hall in Iowa City on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
Iowa City City Councilor Pauline Taylor launches reelection bid
Committee members listen to public comments during the Iowa City planning and zoning commission’s formal meeting regarding a zoning proposal in the Northside neighborhood on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. (Emily Nyberg/The Daily Iowan)
Proposal from Iowa City residents would lower maximum height of new residential buildings
The Iowa City City Council listens to community members during a meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
Iowa City City Council approves resolution for fare-free transit pilot program
More in Featured
Johnson County Public Health building sign is seen Iowa City on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.
Johnson County adds new doula program with federal COVID-19 funds
A dog surrendered from a breeding kennel in Iowa City are seen at the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Over 130 dogs were surrendered to animal shelters in the Iowa City area after unsafe conditions, specifically lack of heat regulations, made the breeding kennel unfit. Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is currently holding around 60 of the dogs.
IC animal shelter treating half of 131 dogs surrendered to police in investigation
Iowa City Community school buses are seen outside of Liberty High School on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
Iowa City High School sends students home because of total power loss
More in Latest News
The Johnson County Board of Supervisors listens to speakers at a meeting in the Johnson County Administration Building on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County start program to support youth through sports
Keith Barkalow (left) and Demetrius Perry (right) spray down Perry’s lawnmower during the second Iowa City Repair Cafe at the Eastside Recycling Center on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. Numerous volunteers who specialized in different trades repaired household items from fans to lawnmowers. Barkalow has been fixing up lawnmowers and other machinery for about six years, repairing items at his home and also helping community members.
Iowa City Repair Cafe celebrates second year of helping fix old appliances
Organizers of the Iowa Memorial Union food pantry cut the ribbon in Iowa City on Thursday Aug. 24, 2023.
UI food pantry and clothing closet open space in Iowa Memorial Union
About the Contributor
Cody Blissett, Managing Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in