IC Councilor Laura Bergus announces reelection bid

Iowa City City Councilor Laura Bergus is running for reelection for city council, she announced Monday.

She is currently an at-large councilor but will be running for the District A seat. District A encompasses almost all of the South District and most of the west side of Iowa City, according to a news release.

“When I first ran, I lived in a district that did not have a seat up for election at that time. The district boundaries have changed since then, and now I live in District A,” Bergus wrote.

While her candidacy seat may be changing, Bergus wrote she will still work to serve all community members of Iowa City, not just the ones who live in her district.

Bergus wrote she plans to push for more intense progress on city council priorities, especially regarding their strategic plan.

“My reasons for wanting to serve have not changed,” Bergus wrote. “I am asking to continue to serve the whole community. I will continue to lead with love, courage, and conviction. Together, we can do hard things.”

Bergus now joins Councilors Andrew Dunn and Pauline Taylor as current candidates who will run for reelection. In April, Councilor John Thomas announced he would not run for reelection.

Bergus, Dunn, Taylor, and Thomas are the four councilors whose terms will be complete this election cycle. The terms of Mayor Bruce Teague, Mayor Pro Tem Megan Alter, and Councilor Shawn Harmsen are up in 2026.

The election for city council will take place on Nov. 7.