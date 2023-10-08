Photos: Donald Trump Rally in Iowa City

Former President Donald Trump spoke to a room of over 2,000 people on Saturday at the DoubleTree Hotel and Convention Center in Downtown Cedar Rapids.

This was the first of many 2024 trump campaign events this month.

The room was filled with supporters clad in Trump flags, shirts and other memorabilia.

Trump spoke about his promised “revival of economic nationalism,” free-trade, electric vehicles, and foreign policy.

Before his 4 p.m. rally in Cedar Rapids, Trump spoke at the National Cattel Congress in Waterloo at 1:30 p.m.

His visits come just over three months ahead of the Iowa Caucuses.