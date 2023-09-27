Above the Fold: UI alumni struggle to pay off debt

On October 1, President Joe Biden’s pause on student loans debt will come to an end, stoking anxiety for borrowers burdened by debt. When the payments were paused, nearly 45 million Americans were student loan borrowers, who had a total of $1.6 trillion in student debt. Now, nearly 15 percent of the United States population is preparing to start federal student loan repayment again.

University of Iowa alumni share the impact the debt has had on their life.

Above the Fold is hosted and produced by Natalie Dunlap.