Above the Fold: UI alumni struggle to pay off debt

This episode features borrowers who are working to pay off student loans.
Natalie Dunlap, Assistant Digital Editor
September 27, 2023
University+of+Iowa+alum+Gina+Whitty+poses+for+a+photo+in+Iowa+City+on+Sept.+25.
Sara Stumpff
University of Iowa alum Gina Whitty poses for a photo in Iowa City on Sept. 25.

On October 1, President Joe Biden’s pause on student loans debt will come to an end, stoking anxiety for borrowers burdened by debt. When the payments were paused, nearly 45 million Americans were student loan borrowers, who had a total of $1.6 trillion in student debt. Now, nearly 15 percent of the United States population is preparing to start federal student loan repayment again.

University of Iowa alumni share the impact the debt has had on their life.

Above the Fold is hosted and produced by Natalie Dunlap.
About the Contributors
Natalie Dunlap, Assistant Digital Editor
(she/her/hers)
Natalie Dunlap is the Assistant Digital Editor at The Daily Iowan. She is the host and producer of the Above the Fold news podcast. She has previously worked as a news reporter, news editor, politics reporter, politics editor, and digital producer for the DI. She is a senior majoring in journalism and minoring in English and gender, women's, and sexuality studies. In her free time, she enjoys crocheting while listening to pop culture podcasts.
Sara Stumpff, Photojournalist
she/her
Sara is a third year UI student who transfered from Kirkwood. She is a "non traditional" student who will hopefully obtain her BFA in Photography and BA in Spanish.
