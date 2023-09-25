The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa Soccer vs. Minnesota

Dillon Jacobson, Photojournalist
September 25, 2023

The Iowa women’s soccer team tied with Minnesota, 0-0, at their third Big Ten game of the season at the University of Iowa’s Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Sunday.

Iowa will travel to face Purdue this Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

2023_09_24_IAMNSOCCER_DJ0002
Gallery14 Photos
Dillon Jacobson
The Golden Gophers starters are announced during a soccer game between Iowa and Minnesota at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. The Hawkeyes tied the Golden Gophers 0-0.

