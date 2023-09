The University of Minnesota Gophers defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Thursday.

The Hawkeyes fell to the gophers in the first set but came back to win the second. After five sets the Hawkeyes fell to the Gophers 3-2.

The Hawkeyes’ next match will be at Xtream Arena against Ohio State on Sept. 24, 2023.