Wig & Pen Pizza Pub employees work on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. The establishment was purchased in 1993 by Richard “DQ” Querrey. DQ’s son Chris Querrey is the co-owner and started working there during his first year of college.

The restaurant survived both the 1993 and 2008 floods. Today it’s currently renovating its Coraville location.

“If Col. Sanders would’ve been as good at making chicken as we are at making pizza, he would’ve been general,” Wig & Pen Pizza Pub Founder and Co-Owner DQ said.