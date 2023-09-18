The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa City police arrest man who made sexual comments to junior high students

Photos: Iowa Women’s Soccer Behind The Scenes

Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
September 18, 2023

Over the course of a week, The Iowa women’s soccer team holds daily practices, team breakfasts, and game play reviews in preparation for their next game.

Spending countless hours together, the players have formed tight friendships, which are evident on and off the field.

This season, the team has has their best season open since 2019, where they won nine games straight. Their record currently sits at 6-0-2.

The Hawkeyes healed their Big Ten home opener with a game against Illinois. The game ended in a 1-1 draw against the 4-2-2 Fighting Illini. Iowa was down by one goal at the half, but fought back for a goal by Iowa Senior Kelli McGroarty with six minutes on the clock. 

The Hawkeyes remain undefeated this season and are still in good position to make the Big Ten Tournament.

Iowa will complete its Big Ten run on Thursday, Sept. 21 at Wisconsin

2023_09_17_SoccerFollow_EN_0001
Gallery37 Photos
Emily Nyberg
Iowa soccer players get ready for a morning practice at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.

About the Contributor
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
