Photos: Iowa Women’s Soccer Behind The Scenes

Over the course of a week, The Iowa women’s soccer team holds daily practices, team breakfasts, and game play reviews in preparation for their next game.

Spending countless hours together, the players have formed tight friendships, which are evident on and off the field.

This season, the team has has their best season open since 2019, where they won nine games straight. Their record currently sits at 6-0-2.

The Hawkeyes healed their Big Ten home opener with a game against Illinois. The game ended in a 1-1 draw against the 4-2-2 Fighting Illini. Iowa was down by one goal at the half, but fought back for a goal by Iowa Senior Kelli McGroarty with six minutes on the clock.

The Hawkeyes remain undefeated this season and are still in good position to make the Big Ten Tournament.

Iowa will complete its Big Ten run on Thursday, Sept. 21 at Wisconsin