Photos: Iowa Football vs. Western Michigan

Iowa defeated Western Michigan, 41-10, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The Hawkeyes lead in both time of possession and total yards. Iowa had 387 yards and 33:53 minutes with the ball and Western Michigan had 239 yards and 26:07 minutes.

The Hawkeyes also led in passing with 133 yards to the Broncos 122. Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara had 103 of the total passing yards.

With the Hawkeyes bringing in 41 points, Brian Ferentz, Iowa’s offensive coordinator, hit his performance objective of averaging 25 points per game for the first time this season.

Next, Iowa will face off against Penn State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23.