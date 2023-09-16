The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa defensive lineman Anterio Thompson makes the most of his “last opportunity”

Iowa wins big against Western Michigan on the heels of backup running backs

Iowa defeats Western Michigan, 41-10, to finish non-conference play undefeated

Highlight to Watch: Iowa football’s Kamari Moulton scores second TD of day

Highlight to watch: Iowa running back Kamari Moulton’s first-career touchdown

Photos: Iowa Football vs. Western Michigan

Emily Nyberg and Grace Smith
September 16, 2023

Iowa defeated Western Michigan, 41-10, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The Hawkeyes lead in both time of possession and total yards. Iowa had 387 yards and 33:53 minutes with the ball and Western Michigan had 239 yards and 26:07 minutes. 

The Hawkeyes also led in passing with 133 yards to the Broncos 122. Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara had 103 of the total passing yards.

With the Hawkeyes bringing in 41 points, Brian Ferentz, Iowa’s offensive coordinator, hit his performance objective of averaging 25 points per game for the first time this season.

Next, Iowa will face off against Penn State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23.

AJ5I6927
Gallery41 Photos
Grace Smith
Iowa offensive lineman Logan Jones, quarterback Cade McNamara, and defensive end Joe Evans run onto the field during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. McNamara threw for an average of 5.4 yards per throw.

About the Contributors
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
Grace Smith, Photo Editor
she/her/hers
Grace Smith a photojournalist and film maker at The Daily Iowan. Grace is a junior studying cinema and journalism and mass communications. During her freshman year, she worked as a photojournalist and videographer at the DI. She held the position of photo editor her sophomore year and 2022 summer managing editor.
