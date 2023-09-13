Former President Trump to speak in Dubuque next week

Former President Donald Trump will be speaking in Dubuque, Iowa, on Sept. 20 as he looks to generate support from Iowa voters for the upcoming caucus season.

The former president announced on Wednesday afternoon he will be speaking in a week at Dubuque’s Grand River Center. Trump is expected to speak at 3 p.m.

Trump most recently attended the Cy-Hawk game in Ames this past Saturday where he saw support from local Republican leaders, including Jack Whitver, the Iowa Senate Majority Leader and Gary Leffler, a Republican who ran in 2022 Iowa’s Third Congressional District.

Iowa is the first state in the Republican caucus Jan. 15, 2024, making it a vital state to win for Republicans.

The Democratic National Committee voted in December 2022 to make South Carolina the first state in the nation to vote after previously starting in Iowa.