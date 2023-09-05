Former President Donald Trump to attend the Cy-Hawk game on Saturday

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Trump is expected to attend along with tens of thousands of Iowans.
Liam Halawith, Senior News and Politics Editor
September 5, 2023
Former+President+and+2024+presidential+candidate+Donald+Trump+speaks+during+the+annual+Lincoln+Dinner+at+the+Iowa+Events+Center+in+Des+Moines%2C+Iowa+on+Friday%2C+July+28%2C+2023.+
Cody Blissett
Former President and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during the annual Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday afternoon that he will attend the Iowa-Iowa State CyHawk game this Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.

According to a news release from the Trump campaign, the former president last attended the game in 2015. 

“We’re thrilled to invite Donald J. Trump to the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game this weekend,” Matt Whittaker, Trump’s former Acting Attorney General and a former Iowa tight-end, said in the news release. 

Jack Whitver, the Iowa Senate Majority Leader and former Cyclones wide receiver, cheered on Trump’s attendance in a news release distributed by the Trump campaign. 

“I’m proud to have President Trump witness the greatest rivalry in college sports,” Whitver said in the release. 
About the Contributors
Liam Halawith, Senior Politics and News Editor
he/him/his
Liam Halawith is a third-year student at the University of Iowa studying Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Political Science. Before his role as Senior Politics and News Editor, Liam was the Politics Editor and a politics reporter for the DI. Outside of the DI Liam has interned at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Southeast Iowa Union. This is his second year working for the DI.
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
