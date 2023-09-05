Former President Donald Trump to attend the Cy-Hawk game on Saturday

Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday afternoon that he will attend the Iowa-Iowa State CyHawk game this Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.

According to a news release from the Trump campaign, the former president last attended the game in 2015.

“We’re thrilled to invite Donald J. Trump to the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game this weekend,” Matt Whittaker, Trump’s former Acting Attorney General and a former Iowa tight-end, said in the news release.

Jack Whitver, the Iowa Senate Majority Leader and former Cyclones wide receiver, cheered on Trump’s attendance in a news release distributed by the Trump campaign.

“I’m proud to have President Trump witness the greatest rivalry in college sports,” Whitver said in the release.