Photos: 4th District Tailgate Presidential Rally

Around 100 Iowans gathered for the 4th District tailgate Presidential Rally in Nevada, Iowa on Saturday.

The tailgate featured speeches from Republican Presidential candidates, U.S. Representatives, and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

The venue was chosen for its 3,500 person capacity, however attendance was much lower than event coordinators anticipated.

Most attendees were loudly in support of the candidates, however, the tailgate was protested by Sondra Wilson, who grew up in Nevada and said she is scared for her future as a transgender woman.

“(Republican candidates) have been spreading bigotry nationally against transgender people,” she said, “I am terrified of any of these people becoming president right now.”