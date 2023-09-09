Photos: 4th District Tailgate Presidential Rally

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
September 9, 2023

Around 100 Iowans gathered for the 4th District tailgate Presidential Rally in Nevada, Iowa on Saturday.

The tailgate featured speeches from Republican Presidential candidates, U.S. Representatives, and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

The venue was chosen for its 3,500 person capacity, however attendance was much lower than event coordinators anticipated.

Most attendees were loudly in support of the candidates, however, the tailgate was protested by Sondra Wilson, who grew up in Nevada and said she is scared for her future as a transgender woman.

“(Republican candidates) have been spreading bigotry nationally against transgender people,” she said, “I am terrified of any of these people becoming president right now.”

A truck decorated with an American flag back into the 4th District tailgate Presidential Rally in Nevada, Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. The tailgate featured speeches from republican Presidential candidates, U.S. Representatives, and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
