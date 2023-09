Iowa volleyball defeated Central Michigan, 3-1, at Xtreme Arena in Coralville on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

The Hawkeyes took the first two sets before the Chippewas took the third. Iowa came back and secured the win in the fourth set.

Central Michigan’s Aly Gurtiza had the most digs of the game with 29 out of her team’s 71.

The Iowa Hawks lead the game in blocks with 14.

Iowa will face Missouri State next at Xtreme Arena on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.