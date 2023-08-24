Former President Trump booked at Georgia jail

Former President Donald Trump surrendered to authorities in Georgia on Thursday evening for his plot to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

His mugshot was taken at the Fulton County Jail where he was booked as Inmate No. P01135809. He left after 20 minutes and agreed to post a $200,000 bond.

The case against him includes 22 counts related to forgery of false documents and statements, eight counts related to soliciting or impersonating public officers, three related to influencing witnesses, three related to election fraud or defrauding the state, three relating to computer tampering, one related to racketeering, and one related to perjury.

He is the first president to be indicted and the Georgia case is the fourth of his indictments related to his scheme to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory in 2020.

Amid his legal battles, Trump is seeking another term in office. On Wednesday night, eight Republicans hoping to secure the GOP presidential nomination appeared in a debate hosted on Fox News. Trump did not attend but instead appeared in an interview with conservative media personality Tucker Carlson the same night.

Trump won Iowa in both 2016 and 2020. He secured 52.80 percent of the total presidential vote in Iowa in 2020 according to the Iowa Secretary of State.

According to a recent poll from the Des Moines Register, 42 percent of likely Republican caucus-goers support Trump. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis trails Trump with 19 percent of the vote and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott came in third in the poll with 9 percent.