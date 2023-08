Former Iowa track and field thrower Laulauga Tausaga became the first United States’ women’s discus gold medalist at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary, on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Tausaga’s winning discuss throw was 69.49 meters. While at Iowa Tausaga was a 2019 NCAA Discus Champion, eight-time All-American and five-time Big Ten Champion.

Tausaga graduated from the University of Iowa in 2021.