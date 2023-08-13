The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Menu

Trump, DeSantis compete for Iowa Republican support at Iowa State Fair

Iowa football quarterback Cade McNamara ‘day-to-day’ after suffering injury during open practice

Iowa football offense confident heading into 2023 season despite recent struggles

Iowa football defense looks to continue stellar 2022 season with determination

Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz discusses results of gambling probe, impacts of conference expansion at Iowa football media day

Advertisement

Trump, DeSantis compete for Iowa Republican support at Iowa State Fair

The two front-runners drew massive crowds during their short stops at the Iowa State Fair on Saturday.
Liam Halawith, Senior Politics Editor
August 13, 2023
Three+sisters+pose+for+a+photo+while+waiting+for+former+president+Donald+Trump+to+speak+during+the+2023+Iowa+State+Fair+in+Des+Moines%2C+Iowa%2C+on+Saturday%2C+August+12%2C+2023.
Cody Blissett
Three sisters pose for a photo while waiting for former president Donald Trump to speak during the 2023 Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

In the sweltering heat, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis sweat out the details of their plans for the nation’s highest office at the Iowa State Fair Saturday. 

Ahead of the first GOP presidential primary debate on Aug. 23, the party’s front runners visited the fair to compete for the attention and support of Iowa Republicans. 

Trump and DeSantis’ brief visits to the fairgrounds drew hundreds of supporters. The former president proved his popularity in Iowa — despite his qualms with the neutrality of Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds — pulling a crowd almost double the size of DeSantis during his appearance at the Steer N’ Stein bar on the fairgrounds.

RealClearPolitics average of national polls shows that Trump leads DeSantis by almost 40 points. 

Not only does the former president still wrangle the nation’s GOP, but 44 percent of Iowa Republicans chose Trump in a recent New York Times and Sienna College poll. He led DeSantis by 24 points among Iowa Republicans in the same poll.

Other presidential candidates, such as former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Ohio biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and Texas Pastor Ryan Binkley, attended the Iowa State Fair Saturday. 

RELATED: Longshot candidates take the stage on day two of Iowa State Fair.

Trump makes brief visit to the fair, draws massive crowd

Trump’s quick but jam-packed visit to the fair drew massive crowds on Saturday, with a flock of Trump supporters following the president as he visited the cattle and horse barn, and the animal learning center. 

The former president and the current frontrunner for the GOP presidential nomination brought members of the U.S. House Freedom Caucus members from Florida — his competitor’s home state — during his parade around the fair. 

Trump said he had drawn the largest crowd that the state fair had seen, claiming he had set a record for attendance. Iowa State Fair attendance numbers for Saturday, Aug. 12, have not been released as of Sunday morning.

“It’s a real honor to be here,” Trump told reporters on Saturday. “I reckon this is the largest crowd they’ve ever had. I am very honored.” 

Donald Trump supporters walk during the 2023 Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, August 12, 2023. (Cody Blissett)

DeSantis “Fair-Side Chat” interrupted by hecklers

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis drew hundreds of Iowans to the fair on Saturday but grew an even more sizable resistance during his “Fair-Side Chat” with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. 

A group of six protestors clamored cowbells, blew whistles, and occasionally shouted during his chat with Reynolds. 

Reynolds stopped the interview with DeSantis to scold the protestors. 

“We’re in Iowa and in Iowa, we’re Iowa nice,” Reynolds said to the group on Saturday. “So let’s give everybody the opportunity to hear our candidates. So we’ll stop until you do, but we’re all going to have an opportunity to hear from each and every candidate.” 

The group continued to disrupt the event until an altercation between the protestors and DeSantis supporters resulted in the Iowa State Police removing five of the six protestors. 

No charges were filed according to a report by The Cedar Rapids Gazette.

RELATED: Photos: 2023 Iowa State Fair

During his chat with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, DeSantis spoke on his plan to dismantle the federal bureaucracy in the FBI and the Department of Justice. 

DeSantis said the real Washington “swamp” was in the bureaucrats that run the federal government. There are over $2.5 million federal employees employed by the federal government, according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

He said he wants to reduce the number of federal employees by half and cut out the alleged corruption in the government. He said, during an appearance in Coralville on Thursday, that he will also fire the current FBI director and clean-house in the Department of Justice of staff for abusing their powers. 

“So buckle up, we’re gonna do a lot, and I think the swamp is not going to like it but you know what, I’ve had enough of the swamp imposing its will on us,” DeSantis said. “Now it’s the time we the people impose our will on [the swamp.]”

Facebook Comments

More to Discover
More in 2024 Election
2024 presidential candidate Larry Elder places his hand on his chest during Ashley Hinson’s BBQ Bash at Hawkeye Downs in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, August 6, 2023.
Longshot candidates take the stage on day two of Iowa State Fair
Florida Governor and 2024 presidential candiate Ron DeSantis speaks with an attendee during Ashley Hinson’s BBQ Bash at Hawkeye Downs in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, August 6, 2023.
Photos: Ashley Hinson's third annual Barbecue Bash
Former President and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during the annual Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Republican candidates focus on variety of issues including Biden, education at Lincoln Dinner
More in Featured
Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara receives a hug during Kids’ Day at Kinnick in Iowa City on Saturday, August 12, 2023.
Iowa football quarterback Cade McNamara ‘day-to-day’ after suffering injury during open practice
Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce avoids a Northwestern defender during a football game between Northwestern and Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Iowa defeated Northwestern, 33-13.
Current, former Iowa football players Arland Bruce IV, Reggie Bracy, and Jack Johnson charged in state sports gambling probe
Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall shoots a layup during the 2023 NCAA Sweet Sixteen women’s basketball game between No.2 Iowa and No.6 Colorado at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on Friday, March 24, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buffaloes, 87-77.
Iowa women’s basketball set to play outdoors for first time ever at Kinnick Stadium
More in Iowa Caucuses
Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson sets up for an interview with Fox News during a meet and greet at the Miller Learning Center in Iowa City on Monday, May 1, 2023. Hutchinson is campaigning for the 2024 republican presidential nomination.
Photo: Asa Hutchinson meet and greet
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves during a Republican-hosted event in Davenport, Iowa, on Friday. DeSantis receives a standing ovation. (Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan)
Gov. Ron DeSantis touts record in first Iowa visit
Former Iowa state senator Rita Hart speaks at a campaign event for democratic candidates Liz Mathis and Christina Bohannan at the Sutliff Farm & Cider House in Lisbon, Iowa on Sept. 9, 2022. Hart represented the 49th District from 2013 to 2019. Hart lost to current U.S. House Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks by six votes in 2019. Speaking about Mathis, Hart said, Nobody worked harder in the state legislature than Liz Mathis.
Hart: Iowans and Americans cannot afford the extreme GOP agenda
About the Contributor
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
(He/Him/His) Liam Halawith is the Politics Editor at the Daily Iowan. Liam has previously served on the DI as a summer news reporter and Politics Reporter. Liam is a Sophomore at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Minoring in Political Science. He has previously worked at the Southeast Iowa Union as a news Intern and local reporter.