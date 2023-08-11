The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Menu

Iowa football offense confident heading into 2023 season despite recent struggles

Iowa football defense looks to continue stellar 2022 season with determination

Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz discusses results of gambling probe, impacts of conference expansion at Iowa football media day

Longshot candidates take the stage on day two of Iowa State Fair

Current, former Iowa football players Arland Bruce IV, Reggie Bracy, and Jack Johnson charged in state sports gambling probe

Advertisement

Longshot candidates take the stage on day two of Iowa State Fair

On the second day of the Iowa State Fair, three candidates took the stage at the Des Moines Register’s political soapbox to speak with voters and drum up support for their campaigns.
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
August 11, 2023
2024+presidential+candidate+Larry+Elder+places+his+hand+on+his+chest+during+Ashley+Hinson%E2%80%99s+BBQ+Bash+at+Hawkeye+Downs+in+Cedar+Rapids%2C+Iowa+on+Sunday%2C+August+6%2C+2023.
Carly Schrum
2024 presidential candidate Larry Elder places his hand on his chest during Ashley Hinson’s BBQ Bash at Hawkeye Downs in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Rain or shine, more presidential candidates made their way to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on Friday as they make their last few campaign stops ahead of the first Republican debate on Aug. 22.

A total of four candidates, all Republican, visited the fair: Former Vice President Mike Pence, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Michigan businessman Perry Johnson, and California talk-show host Larry Elder

This was Pence’s second day at the fair, having attended the opening day to be at the Des Moines Register’s “Political Soapbox.” On Friday, Pence visited the fair to participate in the “Fair-Side Chat,” a series of conversations hosted by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds featuring several Republican candidates. 

Suarez also participated in a “Fair-Side Chat” with Reynolds, before taking to the Register’s stage located on the Grand Concourse as the first speaker for the political soapbox. All candidates at the soapbox were given 20 minutes to speak, with no rules on what they say or do during that time.

In Suarez’s case, he used the full 20 minutes to appeal to voters as he aims to book a place at the debate stage later this month. He was in the news recently for attempting to sway voters by promising to give those who donate $1 a $20 gift card.

He also highlighted his work as Miami’s mayor, pointing to decreased homicide rates while contrasting that to the boom in the economy his city has seen recently.

Suarez also said he has a unique advantage over his opponents in his ability to attract both young and Latino voters to the Republican Party, calling it a must considering the close margins of the past two elections.

Concluding his speech with calls for campaign support, Suarez sang a different tune in a press conference directly afterward where he admitted that if he didn’t receive enough support to make the first debate, he would likely end his campaign.

“If you can’t meet the minimum thresholds, you shouldn’t be trying to take time and volume away from people that do,” Suarez said.

When asked directly if he would end his campaign if he didn’t make the debate stage, Suarez said he felt confident he could still meet the minimum requirements in the coming days.

RELATED: Republican candidates focus on variety of issues including Biden, education at Lincoln Dinner

The next speaker at the soapbox was Johnson, who recently announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he had successfully met the requirement of 40,000 donors to qualify for the debate stage.

In his speech, Johnson recited points that have become mainstays of his campaign, including his self-titled “two-cent plan to save America,” and his belief that the U.S. could save millions up to billions of dollars by cutting agencies and departments in the federal government.

He also talked about the increase in land ownership by foreign entities such as China, similar to what Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst spoke about earlier this summer.

Addressing reporters in a press conference following his soapbox speech, Johnson admitted that although he and others may be longshots, it was important to remember that frontrunner Donald Trump had problems.

“[Trump] does have … a few other issues. But you notice every time he has an indictment, his poll numbers go up. We have to say that the bottom line is, we don’t know what’s going to happen,” Johnson said. “I cannot see the future, but I do believe that this debate will tell people an awful lot about what’s going on in this country.”

The last candidate to take the stage Friday was Elder, who, like Johnson, mainly recited a speech similar to those he’s given at past multi-candidate events. His speech covered his family life, specifically the challenges his father faced in a Jim Crow South before the start of World War II.

He also spoke about his brothers, both of whom served in the military before they died, and noted that he had never served himself. This lack of military service, he said, was what had encouraged him to run for president so he too could serve his country.

“I’ve never felt good about that. The older I get, the worse I feel. This is my chance to give back to my country,” Elder said.

Elder also touched on the “epidemic of fatherlessness,” an issue that he has campaigned heavily on, alongside his belief that urban schooling has failed minority populations, with research showing that it has led to an increase in adolescent crime.

But this was secondary to his calls for support, telling fair attendees on Thursday that he only had 20,000 donors, although he said today he only required an additional 15,000. Despite this hurdle, he insisted to a group of reporters at a press conference after his speech that if nothing else, his goal was to get people talking about the issues he was campaigning on.

“If I can get people talking about stuff in those terms, I have done my job,” Elder said. “That’s why I’m doing this.” 

Facebook Comments

More to Discover
More in 2024 Election
Florida Governor and 2024 presidential candiate Ron DeSantis speaks with an attendee during Ashley Hinson’s BBQ Bash at Hawkeye Downs in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, August 6, 2023.
Photos: Ashley Hinson's third annual Barbecue Bash
Former President and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during the annual Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Republican candidates focus on variety of issues including Biden, education at Lincoln Dinner
An empty podium is seen during the annual Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Photos: Republican presidential candidates attend the 2023 Lincoln Dinner
More in Featured
Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce avoids a Northwestern defender during a football game between Northwestern and Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Iowa defeated Northwestern, 33-13.
Current, former Iowa football players Arland Bruce IV, Reggie Bracy, and Jack Johnson charged in state sports gambling probe
Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall shoots a layup during the 2023 NCAA Sweet Sixteen women’s basketball game between No.2 Iowa and No.6 Colorado at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on Friday, March 24, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buffaloes, 87-77.
Iowa women’s basketball set to play outdoors for first time ever at Kinnick Stadium
Iowa Defensive Back Xavier Nwankpa interacts with teammates during a spring football practice at the Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Five things to look for at Iowa football’s open practice on Saturday
More in Latest News
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics are seen in Iowa City on Feb. 21, 2023.
Regents approve UI’s $20 million bid to acquire Mercy Iowa City
Mercy Hospital as seen from the street in Iowa City on Thursday, May 4, 2017. (DI File Photo)
UI requests $20 million acquisition of Mercy Iowa City
Setter Bailey Ortega sets the ball to middle hitter Delaney McSweeney during an Iowa women’s volleyball media conference and scrimmage at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Ortega tallied 201 digs in 2021.
Iowa volleyball team aims to 'play for each other' in 2023
About the Contributor
Alejandro Rojas, Summer Editor
he/him/his
Alejandro Rojas is a news reporter at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and political science. He covers Johnson County.