On Saturday, August 12th, the University of Iowa hosted its annual Kids’ Day at Kinnick in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes showcased their new quarterback, Cade McNamara, as well as introduced fans to several new kids captains. The Hawkeye football players gave out autographs before beginning practice, which was open to all fans and media.

