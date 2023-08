Iowa football hosted its annual media day in Iowa City on Friday.

Iowa Quarterback Cade McNamara shared the confidence he has in the team this year.

“We have a lot of talent, and the thing that really stands out to me is the amount of effort that these guys give in practice and what they’re willing to do to get better.”

Iowa will start its season against the Utah State Aggies in Iowa City at 11:00 a.m. on September 2, 2023.