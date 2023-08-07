Photos: Ashley Hinson’s third annual Barbecue Bash

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson held her third annual Barbecue Bash on Sunday, for a sold out audience of around 800 attendees. The event was held at Hawkeye Downs in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Some guest speakers included Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Koafmann, and Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley.

During the event, seven 2024 republican presidential candidates spoke including Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley.

The main talking points were current President Biden, drugs, transgender issues, border security, among other things