UI requests $20 million acquisition of Mercy Iowa City

Iowa volleyball team aims to ‘play for each other’ in 2023

Three current and former Iowa student-athletes among seven charged in state sports gambling probe

Republican candidates focus on variety of issues including Biden, education at Lincoln Dinner

Photos: Republican presidential candidates attend the 2023 Lincoln Dinner

Photos: Ashley Hinson’s third annual Barbecue Bash

Carly Schrum, Photojournalist
August 7, 2023

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson held her third annual Barbecue Bash on Sunday, for a sold out audience of around 800 attendees. The event was held at Hawkeye Downs in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Some guest speakers included Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Koafmann, and Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley.

During the event, seven 2024 republican presidential candidates spoke including Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley.

The main talking points were current President Biden, drugs, transgender issues, border security, among other things

Carly Schrum
Attendees lineup outside before Ashley Hinson’s BBQ Bash at Hawkeye Downs in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

