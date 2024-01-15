The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa men's basketball earns road victory over Minnesota, 86-77, for third conference win of season
Iowa tight end Erick All declares for NFL Draft
Live updates | No. 3 Iowa men's wrestling returns home to battle No. 10 Minnesota
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | No. 2 Hawkeyes welcome Wisconsin, visit No. 18 Ohio State
Jacob Meloan’s FIJI-related lawsuit dismissed by courts
Advertisement

Trump wins Iowa caucuses, AP calls race

Unofficial results from the Associated Press show that Trump won the caucuses.
Byline photo of Liam Halawith
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
January 15, 2024
Former+President+Donald+Trump+points+at+the+camera+after+a+2024+presidential+campaign+rally+in+Johnson+Hall+at+Kirkwood+Community+College+in+Cedar+Rapids+on+Saturday+Dec.+2%2C+2023.+
Jordan Barry
Former President Donald Trump points at the camera after a 2024 presidential campaign rally in Johnson Hall at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday Dec. 2, 2023.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

DES MOINES — Former President Donald Trump won the Iowa Republican caucuses on Monday, according to unofficial results from the Associated Press. 

As of 8:45 p.m. on Monday night, Trump held 52 percent of the votes with 36 percent of votes counted. Votes for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are tight, at 20.2 and 19.2 percent, respectively. 

 

Despite his 91 felony charges, across four criminal indictments, Trump led with a wide margin in all pre-caucus Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa polls from August until the most recent edition released just two days before the Iowa caucuses.

Although Trump campaigned much less than his rivals, according to a Des Moines Register caucus event tracker, he visited Iowa several times leading up to the Iowa caucuses.
More to Discover
More in Iowa Caucuses
Former President Donald Trump speaks during Trump’s Commit to Caucus Rally at Des Moines Area Community College in Newton, Iowa on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. The Iowa caucuses take place on Jan. 15. Trump spoke on topics varying from standing up to China, stopping President Joe Biden’s push for electric cars, strengthening the southern border, and ethanol in addition to other topics.
Live Updates | Iowa Caucus Results
Attendees wait for speakers to walk onto the stage during former President Donald Trump’s Commit to Caucus Rally at Des Moines Area Community College in Newton, Iowa on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. The Iowa caucuses take place on Jan. 15. Supporters filled the back of the room as attendees without reserved seats were asked to watch in a separate room.
How to follow The Daily Iowan’s coverage of the Iowa caucuses
Former President Donald Trump speaks during Trump’s Commit to Caucus Rally at Des Moines Area Community College in Newton, Iowa on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. The Iowa caucuses take place on Jan. 15. Three years earlier on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters stormed the capitol to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.
Trump dominates, Haley surges support in latest Iowa poll
About the Contributor
Liam Halawith, Senior Politics and News Editor
he/him/his
Liam Halawith is a third-year student at the University of Iowa studying Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Political Science. Before his role as Senior Politics and News Editor, Liam was the Politics Editor and a politics reporter for the DI. Outside of the DI Liam has interned at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Southeast Iowa Union. This is his second year working for the DI.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in