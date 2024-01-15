Trump wins Iowa caucuses, AP calls race

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

DES MOINES — Former President Donald Trump won the Iowa Republican caucuses on Monday, according to unofficial results from the Associated Press.

As of 8:45 p.m. on Monday night, Trump held 52 percent of the votes with 36 percent of votes counted. Votes for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are tight, at 20.2 and 19.2 percent, respectively.

Despite his 91 felony charges, across four criminal indictments, Trump led with a wide margin in all pre-caucus Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa polls from August until the most recent edition released just two days before the Iowa caucuses.

Although Trump campaigned much less than his rivals, according to a Des Moines Register caucus event tracker, he visited Iowa several times leading up to the Iowa caucuses.