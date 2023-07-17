The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Menu

Polk County judge places injunction on new abortion law

UI Health Care announces search for next associate vice president and CEO

Photos: IIHR — Hydroscience and Engineering Research Facility open house

Jonathan McCaffery named as driver responsible for the fatal accident on May 22

Point/Counterpoint | How many games will Iowa football win in 2023?

Advertisement

UI Health Care announces search for next associate vice president and CEO

The announcement, released on Monday, stated that a search committee has already been formed and the search will begin in August.
Alejandro Rojas, Summer Editor
July 17, 2023
University+of+Iowa+Hospitals+and+Clinics+are+seen+in+Iowa+City+on+Feb.+21%2C+2023.
Shuntaro Kawasaki
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics are seen in Iowa City on Feb. 21, 2023.

The University of Iowa Health Care announced Monday that it has begun its search for its next associate vice president and CEO of the UI Hospital and Clinics.

The search will begin in August with Colin Derdeyn, chair and departmental executive officer of the UI Department of Radiology, and Peter Matthes, UI senior advisor to the president and vice president for external affairs, serving as co-chairs for the search committee.

Spencer Stuart, an executive search firm based in Chicago, was hired to assist with the search. The firm has previously helped the UI find Denise Jamieson, the new vice president for medical affairs and dean of Carver College of Medicine.

Other members of the search committee include: 

  • Joseph Clamon, UI Health Care associate vice president for legal affairs and general counsel, and chief strategy officer
  • Jacob Groen, president, House Staff Council, and resident physician, UI Department of Family Medicine
  • Mark Henrichs, UI Health Care associate vice president for finance and chief financial officer
  • Katie Imborek, UI Health Care interim associate vice president for health parity, and clinical professor and vice chair of clinical operations, UI Department of Family Medicine
  • Jackie Kleppe, director of outreach and engagement, UI Health Care Marketing and Communications, and past president, UI Staff Council
  • J. Lawrence Marsh, chair and departmental executive officer, UI Department of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation
  • Greta Rouse, member and UI Hospitals & Clinics committee vice chair, Board of Regents, State of Iowa 
  • Clark Stanford, dean, UI College of Dentistry 
  • Douglas Van Daele, executive director, UI Physicians, and vice dean for clinical affairs, Carver College of Medicine
  • Emily Ward, associate chief nurse officer, UI Hospitals & Clinics

The current associate vice president and CEO is Kimberly Hunter, chief nurse executive of UI Hospitals & Clinics. She was appointed in 2022 after Suresh Gunasekaran left the UI to work at the University of California San Francisco Health. 

Facebook Comments

More to Discover
More in Breaking News
Iowa forward Kris Murray jumps to score during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 112-106. Murray scored 26 points and 4 assists.
Former Iowa men’s basketball player Kris Murray selected by Trail Blazers in first round of NBA Draft
An Iowa City Police car is seen near the Iowa City Police Department in Iowa City Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.
Iowa City Police make arrest after May 6 stabbing on South Gilbert Street
Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta speaks at a press conference on Monday, June 15, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Barta addressed recent action within the Iowa Athletic Department, including the separation agreement with Chris Doyle, as well as plans for the future.
Beth Goetz named Iowa's interim athletic director
Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair Gary Barta watches the Iowa football team warmup before a football game between Iowa and South Dakota State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Gary Barta announces retirement from UI Department of Athletics
The H-bar is seen in Iowa City on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.
Iowa City Police arrest second person in connection to H-Bar shooting last year
Photo contributed by Chris Brewer.
UI announces new vice president of medical affairs and dean of Carver College of Medicine
More in Campus
Photo Illustration by Cody Blissett
US Supreme Court’s decision to overrule loan forgiveness and affirmative action will have an effect on UI students
Mayflower Residence Hall is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
Mayflower Hall and its future — Inside the $45 million price
Photo Illustration by Cody Blissett
Women in Gaming - The triumphs and struggles women face in the world of gaming
Mayflower Residence Hall is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
UI’s Mayflower Residence Hall receives listing price on realtor website
Floodwaters engulf Lower City Park on Tuesday, June 10, 2008. (File photo/The Daily Iowan)
15 years since devastation — recovery, reconstruction, and advancements since the 2008 Iowa floods
Iowa Board of Regents members Greta Rouse, JC Risewick, and Robert Cramer prepare during a three minute intermission at a Board of Regents meeting in Iowa City on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
State Board of Regents raises tuition rates, mandatory fees for students
More in Featured
An experiment involving a test scale-model ship is shown during a IIHR — Hydroscience and Engineering Research Facility open house in Coralville, Iowa, on Friday, July 14, 2023.
Photos: IIHR — Hydroscience and Engineering Research Facility open house
An Iowa City police car is seen on March 2, 2023.
Jonathan McCaffery named as driver responsible for the fatal accident on May 22
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder walks down the side of the court during a 2023 NCAA women’s Final Four game between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 Iowa at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas, on Friday, March 31, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gamecocks, 77-73.
Iowa women’s basketball head coach Lisa Bluder receives contract extension through 2029
Fireworks explode over a carnival ride during the annual 4thFest in Coralville on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Photos: Coralville's annual 4thFest
Starbucks employees go on strike on Clinton Street in Iowa City, on Friday, June 30, 2023. Luis Aispuro explained the strike shows all the community has support, all the cars honking, and people that aren’t employees coming out here to support us. It’s awesome, it’s great. (Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan)
Newly unionized Starbucks workers strike for fair contract, LGBTQ+ rights
The Iowa River is seen in Iowa City on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires covers Iowa, the Midwest in haze
About the Contributors
Alejandro Rojas, Summer Editor
he/him/his
Alejandro Rojas is a news reporter at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and political science. He covers Johnson County.
Shuntaro Kawasaki