UI Health Care announces search for next associate vice president and CEO

The University of Iowa Health Care announced Monday that it has begun its search for its next associate vice president and CEO of the UI Hospital and Clinics.

The search will begin in August with Colin Derdeyn, chair and departmental executive officer of the UI Department of Radiology, and Peter Matthes, UI senior advisor to the president and vice president for external affairs, serving as co-chairs for the search committee.

Spencer Stuart, an executive search firm based in Chicago, was hired to assist with the search. The firm has previously helped the UI find Denise Jamieson, the new vice president for medical affairs and dean of Carver College of Medicine.

Other members of the search committee include:

Joseph Clamon , UI Health Care associate vice president for legal affairs and general counsel, and chief strategy officer

Jacob Groen , president, House Staff Council, and resident physician, UI Department of Family Medicine

Mark Henrichs , UI Health Care associate vice president for finance and chief financial officer

Katie Imborek , UI Health Care interim associate vice president for health parity, and clinical professor and vice chair of clinical operations, UI Department of Family Medicine

Jackie Kleppe , director of outreach and engagement, UI Health Care Marketing and Communications, and past president, UI Staff Council

J. Lawrence Marsh , chair and departmental executive officer, UI Department of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation

Greta Rouse , member and UI Hospitals & Clinics committee vice chair, Board of Regents, State of Iowa

Clark Stanford , dean, UI College of Dentistry

Douglas Van Daele , executive director, UI Physicians, and vice dean for clinical affairs, Carver College of Medicine

Emily Ward , associate chief nurse officer, UI Hospitals & Clinics

The current associate vice president and CEO is Kimberly Hunter, chief nurse executive of UI Hospitals & Clinics. She was appointed in 2022 after Suresh Gunasekaran left the UI to work at the University of California San Francisco Health.