Police+make+arrests+following+Gilbert+Street+stabbing+investigation

The suspects have been charged with participating in a riot along with assault and injury-related charges.

Iowa City police arrested two suspects related to a May 6 stabbing on Gilbert Street.

Police responded to reports of a “large fight” around 2 a.m. on May 6 near the 300 Block of S. Gilbert St., where there was also a reported stabbing.

Iowa City police announced Victor Torres Molina, 28, of Iowa City, had been charged with participating in a riot and assault while participating in a felony, according to a press release on Thursday.

The other suspect arrested was Lake Newton, 21, of West Liberty, who was charged with willful injury — causing serious injury and participating in a riot.

An unnamed juvenile suspect was also arrested and has been charged with participating in a riot. A press release from Iowa City police indicated additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues.