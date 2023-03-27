Iowa women’s basketball to take on South Carolina in Final Four

The Gamecocks took down the Maryland Terrapins, 86-75, to earn their third straight Final Four berth.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark and Iowa center Monika Czinano celebrate after a victory over No.6 Colorado at the 2023 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on March 24, 2023.

Iowa women’s basketball found out its Final Four opponent on Monday night as South Carolina beat Maryland, 86-75. The Hawkeyes will play the Gamecocks on Friday night at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas.

The Hawkeyes showdown with the Gamecocks will begin roughly 25 minutes after the conclusion of the first national semifinal game. The Hawkeye Sports website currently lists Friday’s tip time as 8:30 p.m.

The Iowa women’s basketball team announced a free watch party for Friday’s game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

In the other semifinal matchup, top-seeded Virginia Tech will take on third-seeded LSU at 6 p.m. Friday. The Hokies are making their inaugural trip to the Final Four.

The Gamecocks are a perfect 36-0 this season, finishing 16-0 in the SEC. This is their third straight Final Four appearance.

The Hawkeyes are 30-6 overall and finished 15-3 in the Big Ten. This is Iowa’s first appearance in the national semifinals since 1993.

The game will air on ESPN. The Sue Bird & Diana Taurasi alternate broadcast will available on ESPNU. Both feeds will be available to ESPN+ subscribers.

Senior forward Aliyah Boston was excellent for the Gamecocks on Monday night, as she dumped in 22 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out five assists. Maryland’s senior guard Diamond Miller led all scorers with 24 points.

Boston was named the 2022 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award and the National Women’s Player of Year over Iowa guard Caitlin Clark last season. Awards for the 2022-23 season will be announced Wednesday.