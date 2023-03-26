Final Four bound: Iowa women’s basketball takes down Louisville in Elite Eight, breaks 30-year drought

With a 97-83 win over Louisville on Sunday night, Iowa will head to the Final Four for the first time since 1993.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots a three-point shot during a 2023 NCAA Elite Eight women’s basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 5 Louisville at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on Sunday, March 25, 2023.

SEATTLE — For the first time in 30 years, the Hawkeyes are heading to the Final Four. Iowa took down Louisville, 97-83, in the Elite Eight on Sunday night for the program’s first Final Four berth since 1993.

Louisville got off to a hot start, scoring the first eight points of the game. But Iowa recovered and gained the lead with two minutes remaining in the first quarter.

After that, the Hawkeyes never looked back.

Iowa didn’t relinquish its lead for the rest of the game. Instead, the Hawkeyes slowly extended their lead throughout the rest of the contest, building up to a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter — aided by a 30-point third-quarter clip.

The Cardinals attempted to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, going on a 13-1 run while the Hawkeyes went on a eight-minute field-goal drought.

Clark notches historic triple-double

Hawkeye junior guard Caitlin Clark scored or assisted on all 25 of Iowa’s points in the first quarter, notching 15 points and four assists.

She didn’t slow down, notching the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament’s first 30-point triple-double. Clark finished with 41 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Hawkeyes hot from 3-point range

Iowa took the majority of its shots from 3-point range on Sunday night.

The Hawkeyes went 16-of-35 from 3-point range against the Cardinals, led by Clark’s 8-of-14. Overall, Iowa shot 29-of-54 from the field.

Three Hawkeyes make all-regional team

Clark, fifth-year senior center Monika Czinano, and senior forward McKenna Warnock made the Seattle 4 all-regional team, announced after the Hawkeyes hoisted the trophy.

Clark was named the most outstanding player of the region.

Up next

The Hawkeyes will head to Dallas, Texas, as one of the final four women’s basketball teams in the nation. Iowa will play the winner of top overall seed South Carolina and second-seeded Maryland, which will tip off at 6 p.m. on Monday night from Greenville, South Carolina.