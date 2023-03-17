WATCH: Iowa men’s wrestling’s three-time national champion Spencer Lee upset in 2023 NCAA semifinals
Purdue’s Matt Ramos pinned Lee with one second remaining in the match.
March 17, 2023
TULSA — Iowa men’s wrestling’s three-time national champion and 125-pound Spencer Lee was pinned by Purdue’s Matt Ramos with one second remaining in the 2023 NCAA Championships on Friday night. Lee was on a 58-match winning streak and hoping to become Iowa’s first-ever four-time national champion.
