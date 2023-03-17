WATCH: Iowa men’s wrestling’s three-time national champion Spencer Lee upset in 2023 NCAA semifinals

Purdue’s Matt Ramos pinned Lee with one second remaining in the match.

Purdue’s Matt Ramos celebrates after pinning Iowa’s three-time national champion Spencer Lee in the semi-finals of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. on Friday, March 17, 2023.

TULSA — Iowa men’s wrestling’s three-time national champion and 125-pound Spencer Lee was pinned by Purdue’s Matt Ramos with one second remaining in the 2023 NCAA Championships on Friday night. Lee was on a 58-match winning streak and hoping to become Iowa’s first-ever four-time national champion.

🚨 UPSET ALERT 🚨

(4) Matt Ramos pins (1) Spencer Lee! @Matt_Ramos2 is headed to the finals!

📺 ESPN#NCAAWrestling x @PurdueWrestling pic.twitter.com/Jalh7tD9Il

— NCAA Wrestling (@NCAAWrestling) March 18, 2023