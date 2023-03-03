Former UI professor to plead guilty of child porn possession, meth distribution

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The disgraced former music school professor who was under investigation for possession of child pornography and meth distribution while still reportedly teaching University of Iowa students will plead guilty.

John Muriello, 65, faces a minimum of 20 years in prison. He could serve up to life in prison for the distribution of methamphetamine that resulted in death and a maximum of 20 years for the distribution of child pornography, according to court documents filed on Feb. 13.

The UI reportedly received a tip from an anonymous parent of a UI school of music student on April 10, 2020, which alleged accusations that Muriello recorded sex acts with the student, provided methamphetamines and a date rape drug, and possessed child pornography.

According to a statement from the UI on Aug. 24, 2022, the UI “promptly shared the email with law enforcement.”

Muriello was an instructor for several UI School of Music in-person and online courses from fall 2019 to spring 2021, according to the university’s class registration program search, MyUI.

Muriello was a tenured emeritus voice and opera professor. The UI put Muriello on leave in May 2021 following a search warrant of his residence by law enforcement and retired on July 1, 2022. The university revoked Muriello’s emeritus status Sept. 20, 2022.



His sentencing will take place on June 20 at 2 p.m. at the United States Courthouse in Davenport, Iowa.

School of Music Director Tammie Walker wrote in an email to faculty and staff on Feb. 17 that Muriello’s case has been a shocking and upsetting case for many of the School of Music colleagues who worked with him.

“We are fortunate to have resources and reporting mechanisms available so please reach out if you or someone you know is struggling,” Walker wrote. “Thank you for the concern you have shown for our students, and for one another, as we navigated the fall semester.”

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip in 2019 indicating that an account holder was sharing child pornography via Zoom. Law enforcement identified that it was Muriello’s account.

Law enforcement trash rip, search warrant

The Iowa City Police Department conducted a trash rip of Muriello’s residence seven months after the UI received the anonymous email tip on Nov. 20, 2020, and identified syringes, needles, marijuana, and baggies.

The packages with marijuana had three names written on them including Muriello and Iowa City resident Eric Hojka, 49. On May 12, 2021, Hojka called law enforcement to report an unconscious person and the UI Hospitals and Clinics pronounced the person dead by methamphetamine intoxication, according to a search warrant application.

Specifically, Muriello pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of mixtures containing methamphetamine. He also pled guilty to “death and serious bodily harm” from the drug.

Law enforcement conducted a search warrant of Muriello’s Iowa City residence May 28, 2021, and seized several electronic devices and a substance identified as meth. Police also found 18,580 photos and 3,183 videos on an electronic storage device, with over a thousand including minor boys.