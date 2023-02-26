Gunshot+fired+early+Sunday+in+alley+on+South+Clinton+Street

A Hawk Alert was sent to the UI community shortly after a gunshot was fired early Sunday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Iowa City law enforcement confirmed that a gunshot was fired in the alley of 118 S. Clinton St. early Sunday morning.

A Hawk Alert was sent at 12:36 a.m. indicating that the gunshot was fired at 12:23 a.m. and people should avoid the area, including the Pedestrian Mall.

At 12:47 a.m., law enforcement reported that they were on the scene investigating and advised people to continue to avoid the area.

A second Hawk Alert, sent at 2:58 a.m., said the investigation was ongoing but the incident appeared to be isolated. “Be aware of your surroundings and resume normal activity,” the alert read.

Previously, Iowa City police arrested an Iowa City man in January for firing multiple shots in an altercation in the Ped Mall.