Arrest made following Ped Mall shooting incident

Iowa City Police Department arrested Iowa City resident Dante Yance, 29, on three aggravated misdemeanors and one class D felony following a shooting incident that happened Jan. 14.

Police tape is seen in front of Brother’s Bar and Grill after reports of shots fired near the Pedestrian Mall on in Iowa City, Iowa on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Officers were able to detain the shooter, no one is believed to have been injured.

Iowa City Police made an arrest in connection with multiple shots fired in the Pedestrian Mall Saturday afternoon.

Dante Jaymes Yance, 29 of Iowa City, has been charged with three aggravated misdemeanors and a class D felony, according to a release by the City of Iowa City.

Iowa City Police had responded to shots fired at the intersection of East College Street and South Clinton Street near the opening of the Pedestrian Mall at 3:56 p.m. Jan. 14, according to a city of Iowa City press release.

Yance faces two charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, trafficking a stolen weapon his first offense, and reckless use of a firearm resulting in property damage.