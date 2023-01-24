Iowa women’s basketball is the best sport to watch this winter. With a schedule of big games that pin Iowa against others in the Big Ten, what is there not to like?

The Iowa women’s basketball team is on a five-game winning streak, being 16-4 this season. The Hawkeyes are atop the Big Ten with an 8-1 conference record and a win over previously undefeated Ohio State on Monday night.

Tickets to watch an Iowa women’s basketball game are an affordable $12 to $15, which ensures most students who want to go to the game can go. An average of 10,000 people attend the games and create a good mix of atmosphere and open seating for more students to attend.

Last year, Iowa women’s basketball closed the season ranked No. 8 in the country with a 24-8 record. Past records have also been this high, showing how Iowa women’s basketball is a sight to see if you want to see your fellow Hawkeyes win.

Head coach Lisa Bluder is the all-time winningest coach for Iowa women’s basketball, with 16 playoff appearances over her past 23 seasons and a total record of 464-242.

Iowa women’s basketball has put a number of great players into the WNBA, such as Megan Gustafson, who was drafted in 2019 to the Dallas Wings.