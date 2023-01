The Hawkeye Wrestling Club hosted its annual Arctic Plunge at Brown Deer Golf Club in Coralville, Iowa, on Sunday. The Arctic Plunge fundraiser for the club’s athletes to participate in World Olympic Titles. The club raised $152,838, exceeding its goal of $150,000.

Gallery | 19 Photos Daniel McGregor-Huyer Brown Deer Gold Club is seen during the Hawkeye Wrestling Club Arctic Plunge in Coralville, Iowa on Jan. 14, 2023.