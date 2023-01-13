Snail Mail added to Mission Creek lineup

The Englert’s Mission Creek festival announced guitarist Snail Mail as an additional headliner to the 3-day concert in April.

The Englert Theatre marquee is seen during day three of the Mission Creek Festival in Iowa City on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Snail Mail will play as a headliner at Mission Creek Festival 2023 following an announcement Friday. The annual festival returned in-person for the first time last year after multiple COVID-19-related cancellations and postponements.

The 18th edition of the festival will span three days in downtown Iowa City on April 6-8. The original lineup — including artists like Cat Power, Michelle Zauner, and Sudan Archives — was announced in early December, but used a mix of random letters and characters in place of Snail Mail’s name.

Guitarist Snail Mail, whose real name is Lindsey Jordan, specializes in indie rock and alternative sounds. She is originally from Ellicott City, Maryland, and released her second-ever album “Valentine” in November 2021. It peaked at 61 on the U.S. Billboard 200, and charted on several other Billboard lists.

The 23-year-old has performed in Iowa City before, the last time being in 2017 at the now-closed Mill as part of her first tour, accompanied by bassist Alex Bass and drummer Ray Brown.

Snail Mail will perform on the second day of the festival, Friday, April 7.