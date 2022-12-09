The Englert announces lineup for Mission Creek 2023

On Thursday morning, the Englert Theatre announced the lineup for the 2023 Mission Creek festival. Some of the headlining artists include Cat Power, Michelle Zauner, and Sudan Archives.

Japanese Breakfast performs at the Hy-Vee Main Stage during the first day of the 80/35 music festival in downtown Des Moines on Friday, July 8, 2022. This year marks the first since 2019 after being canceled twice for COVID-19.

The Englert Theatre announced a stacked lineup for the 18th Mission Creek 2023 on Friday and will bring headliners Japanese Breakfast and Cat Power.

The annual festival returned in-person for the first time last year after multiple COVID-19-related cancellations and postponements. The upcoming Mission Creek festival will take place April 6-8.

Headlining artists include acts like guitar-piano duo Cat Power, violinist Sudan Archives, and musician and author Michelle Zauner, best known as the lead singer of alt pop group Japanese Breakfast. One additional headliner will be announced mid-January.

In addition to music, the festival will also feature literary figures like memoirist Camonghne Felix and San Francisco-based poet Shelley Wong. The festival will collaborate with The Sun Magazine and a variety of publishers such as Yes Yes Books; Dorothy, a publishing project at the festival’s “Small Press & Literary Magazine Bookfair.”

The opening night of Mission Creek will take place at Hancher Auditorium on April 6, the first time the festival has held events at the venue since 2018.

The festival will also feature new leadership, with the Englert’s senior programming manager Brian Johannesen assuming the role of festival director, following in the footsteps of Mission Creek co-founder Andre Perry.

Mission Creek 2023 “embrace a balance of evolution and familiarity in its ongoing exploration of independent voices in music, literature, and community,” according to a statement from Englert executive director John Schickedanz in the press release.

While the festival will have event and day passes available to purchase, there are also free community events in the lineup. This includes the “Big Free Show” at Big Grove Brewery, an “Underground Showcase” at Trumpet Blossom Cafe, the ICE CREAM Comic and Zine Fair, and all of its literary programming.